Find inner peace in this woodland cabin-style house

In a small clearing in a forested area, the home adopts a natural camouflage with wood cladding, a two-toned colour scheme adding complexity and depth to an otherwise simple design. The two-story home is defined an interlocking geometric pattern that turns a plain wall into a visually interesting scene, with a the dynamic shapes of the facade’s windows and cladding never giving way to a dull moment.

On the sunny side of the home, a large deck extends from the ground floor, with a large array of windows on both levels allowing the interior and exterior parts of the home to communicate openly.