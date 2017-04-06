Find inner peace in this woodland cabin-style house

This rendering comes to homify from the architects at Aleksandr Zhydkov Architect in Russia, adhering to the adage of “form follows function” that gives shape to modern designs. This home represents a hybrid space between the natural and the man-made, built with many natural materials that allow it to blend in seamlessly with its intended woodland environment. The understated elegance and simple design of this rural home have created a refreshing and liberating space, with the high quality construction materials setting the stage for comfortable country living and healthy recreation.
In a small clearing in a forested area, the home adopts a natural camouflage with wood cladding, a two-toned colour scheme adding complexity and depth to an otherwise simple design. The two-story home is defined an interlocking geometric pattern that turns a plain wall into a visually interesting scene, with a the dynamic shapes of the facade’s windows and cladding never giving way to a dull moment.
On the sunny side of the home, a large deck extends from the ground floor, with a large array of windows on both levels allowing the interior and exterior parts of the home to communicate openly.
Although minimalist at heart, you can see in this image that the architect has manifested a complex linear design in the exterior of the home, with vertically and horizontally oriented planks providing a sense of motion and purposeful energy in the design.
While one half of the home remains open through the addition of many windows, the other half of the home provides privacy for more intimate living areas, such the bedroom and bathroom areas.
A close-up of the living room shows how this family will be able to enjoy the scenery from the comfort of their living room, no matter the weather.
A rendering of the upper floor reveals a double-height ceiling in the living room, with bedrooms well laid-out for a family with children. The master bedroom on the left has access to a separate bathroom and is located on one side of the stairwell and landing, with the children’s bedrooms having access to a second bathroom across the landing. This convenient layout provides the family with a healthy degree of separation between parents and children, contributing the home’s atmosphere cultivating peace of mind.
A view of the lower floor illustrates the size of the home’s wooden patio, constituting nearly half of the total floor plan. Clearly, spending time in the outdoors is a high priority in this eco-centric design!
A catwalk connects the parent’s and children’s wings, crossing over the common living room area at the top of the stairs.
A sense of sophistication and refinement dictates the interior scheme, with a mixture of crisp straight lines and sleek curves creating a visually dynamic composition.
A detached guest house is a nice space for hosting a picnic, its shape and materials echoing that of the main home nearby.
The guest house glows with an outdoor fire pit at night, allowing the family and their guests to absorb the serenity of their rustic woodland setting.
