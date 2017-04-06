9 kitchens that use wood in phenomenal ways

Forget the custom cherry cabinets—the designers behind these kitchens incorporate wood in unexpected ways, displaying striking compositions that place a spotlight on wood’s natural grain, texture, and warmth. With wooden ceilings, islands, and back splashes stealing the spotlight as the protagonist of these kitchen designs, you’ll find you fall in love with this timeless natural material all over again.
The sturdy wooden table is just the beginning this wood-centric kitchen—in the walls, the architects have been able to incorporate a whole tree trunk!
In this minimalist kitchen, wood dominates the lower half, while a clean white spreads across the top half of the room. Instead of intricate millwork and dark stains, the wooden cabinets showcase the natural grain of wood with a construction that spreads the grain across the entire array of cabinet doors.
Exposed concrete, white millwork, and exposed wooden floor and rafters make for a richly varied scene, striking a balance somewhere between shabby industrial and sophisticated romance. Adding depth and rough, organic texture, wood pops up in unexpected forms in this unique kitchen design.
This kitchen scene has a salvaged, aged look that brings a dose of familiarity to the mix-and-match aesthetic of the heart of the home.
The bottom half of this room is dramatic and bold, with sleek surfaces creating a modern look. Above, however, the home’s exposed wooden rafters communicate the rustic origins of the home, creating a high-contrast mix between modern and rustic styles.
This polished kitchen fosters a rich, refined environment, with warm caramel wood tones warming up a sleek contemporary aesthetic.
From the wood floors to the island, cabinets, and even the ceiling light fixture, this kitchen opts for an effortlessly simple layout enriched by the varied textures of wooden elements.
This long kitchen gets an extra boost from the wooden planks covering the island and wall, with a prominent grain drawing long horizontal lines and thereby emphasizing the room’s length.
A space that welcomes a healthy variety of styles, this eclectic, informal kitchen celebrates wood in its many furniture forms with a playful assortment of mix-and-match kitchen chairs.
Explore more kitchen ideas in this ideabook: 5 marvelous modern homes… and their kitchens!