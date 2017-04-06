Your browser is out-of-date.

9 kitchens that use wood in phenomenal ways

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Forget the custom cherry cabinets—the designers behind these kitchens incorporate wood in unexpected ways, displaying striking compositions that place a spotlight on wood’s natural grain, texture, and warmth. With wooden ceilings, islands, and back splashes stealing the spotlight as the protagonist of these kitchen designs, you’ll find you fall in love with this timeless natural material all over again.

1. The whole trunk

Kitchen Beech Architects
Beech Architects

Kitchen

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

The sturdy wooden table is just the beginning this wood-centric kitchen—in the walls, the architects have been able to incorporate a whole tree trunk!

​2. Half and half

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

In this minimalist kitchen, wood dominates the lower half, while a clean white spreads across the top half of the room. Instead of intricate millwork and dark stains, the wooden cabinets showcase the natural grain of wood with a construction that spreads the grain across the entire array of cabinet doors.

3. ​Shabby romance meets industrial

Asolo, Dibiesse SpA
Dibiesse SpA

Dibiesse SpA
Dibiesse SpA
Dibiesse SpA

Exposed concrete, white millwork, and exposed wooden floor and rafters make for a richly varied scene, striking a balance somewhere between shabby industrial and sophisticated romance. Adding depth and rough, organic texture, wood pops up in unexpected forms in this unique kitchen design.

​4. Warm wooden cabin

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

This kitchen scene has a salvaged, aged look that brings a dose of familiarity to the mix-and-match aesthetic of the heart of the home.

​5. Rustic-modern balance

Chalet de Claude: un chalet de luxe, mais distinctif avec un intérieur en rouge et noir, shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design

shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design
shep&kyles design

The bottom half of this room is dramatic and bold, with sleek surfaces creating a modern look. Above, however, the home’s exposed wooden rafters communicate the rustic origins of the home, creating a high-contrast mix between modern and rustic styles.

​6. Contemporary

Winnipeg beach weekend home, Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Winnipeg beach weekend home

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

This polished kitchen fosters a rich, refined environment, with warm caramel wood tones warming up a sleek contemporary aesthetic.

​7. Wood everywhere

354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design
Sonata Design

354 Sherwood Blvd

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

From the wood floors to the island, cabinets, and even the ceiling light fixture, this kitchen opts for an effortlessly simple layout enriched by the varied textures of wooden elements.

​8. Going with the grain

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

This long kitchen gets an extra boost from the wooden planks covering the island and wall, with a prominent grain drawing long horizontal lines and thereby emphasizing the room’s length.

​9. Mismatched wooden furniture

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

A space that welcomes a healthy variety of styles, this eclectic, informal kitchen celebrates wood in its many furniture forms with a playful assortment of mix-and-match kitchen chairs.

Explore more kitchen ideas in this ideabook: 5 marvelous modern homes… and their kitchens!

Stylish sustainability abounds in this harmonious family home
Share your comments on these wooden kitchen designs below!

