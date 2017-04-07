Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas for a beautiful backyard patio or porch

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten
Spring is here, and it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming barbeques and ballgames that will begin to fill the backyard on the weekends. If your veranda, terrace, sun deck, or porch needs an upgrade, you can get inspiration from these architects, who offer up designs that are both practical and beautiful, allowing you to maximize your enjoyment of your outdoor space!

​Outdoor lounge

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

This compact home has a small floor plan, allowing for plenty of green space all around! The roof creates a partially covered dining area, with a wooden porch extending along the side of the home. Nearby, an outdoor lounge has been created with a small stone patio, offering up an arrangement of weather-proof sofas and chairs for quiet evening spent listening to the crickets. Privacy has been created with the addition of a small wall and impressive tree trunk fence that gives distinction to the space, helping to create the feeling of being in a totally separate world.

​Classic pergola

Oak Porch/ Veranda Eikenhout, Blok Meubel
Blok Meubel

Blok Meubel
Blok Meubel
Blok Meubel

Let the sun in with a pergola-style porch roof, bringing the elegance of Mediterranean tradition into your veranda design. The addition of a few hanging lanterns brings a romantic feel to this space, establishing a lighthearted, dreamy vibe.

Outdoor fireplace

Flinke aanbouw woonhuis Zeist, Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

Whether you opt for a full-blown outdoor chimney like in this example or a temporary stove or heater, having an outdoor fireplace will provide more flexibility and comfort by allowing you to enjoy the terrace through cooler weather.

​Shrubs, grasses, and vines

Voortuinen Mocking Hoveniers, Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers
Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers

Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers
Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers
Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers

Provide shelter from the elements and natural beauty by adding an abundance of greenery to the area surrounding your porch. This example doesn’t have a fence, instead sheltered by the proliferation of plant life just beyond the borders of the veranda.

Lounge area

Ibiza Style, Kabaz
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

This poolside lounge is the ultimate! This cabana-style feature offers inhabitants and their guests plenty of pillows for lounging in the shade after a sunny dip in the nearby pool.

​Bringing the indoors… outdoors

Petit Village vintage winkel, Petit Village
Petit Village

Petit Village
Petit Village
Petit Village

Finding you’re a bit cramped with all of your furniture? If you have a sheltered veranda, you can create a friendly arrangement like this one that creates a hybrid space between the interior and exterior areas of a home (using furniture you’ve probably got stored in the attic already!).

For more terrace design inspiration, have a look at the stunning San Francisco home with its own rooftop garden!

Share your comments on these veranda ideas below!

