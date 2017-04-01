Your browser is out-of-date.

12 romantic bathrooms you'll fall in love with

Leigh Leigh
RISTRUTTURAZIONE CASA DI ABITAZIONE , Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Eclectic style bathroom
What can make a simple bathroom a unique and relaxing environment that allows us to feel relaxed and rejuvenated?

For starters, you can opt for interior design that focuses on details, finishes and accessories. Remember that the beauty is in the detail!

Lights, furniture, the toilet, the tub, the floors, the walls, the mirrors, the shower… every factor plays a role. If chosen well, you can end up with the most romantic bathroom on the block.

In this article today, we will look at 12 project, learning secrets from the top bathroom professionals and finding out how we too can create the most beautiful and effective designs.

1. Classic atmosphere

Apartament w Krakowie o powierzchni 113 m, AvoCADo AvoCADo Scandinavian style bathroom
White ceramic, a double sink and an elegant shiny floor contrasts beautifully with the freestanding tub, the small drop down ceiling lamps, the candles and the stylish accessories.

These are the perfect ingredients for a beautiful, romantic bathroom.

2. Symmetry and attention to detail.

Hoża 2, Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk Scandinavian style bathroom
In this environment, we get a strong sense of symmetry. Quality materials and attention to detail create a relaxing, balanced and romantic atmosphere.

3. Glamour shines.

Atelier Durini 15: sensualità e sartorialità incontrano l’interior design, Studio Andrea Castrignano Studio Andrea Castrignano Classic style bathroom
A small bathroom is absolutely fine! We suggest opting for a back-lit mirror for an intimate and glamorous atmosphere.

4. Pure white peace.

homify Eclectic style bathroom Bathroom,recessed sink,wall hung toilet,bath,tiles,holiday home,luxury.
Now let's dive into the cream and ecru palette, with coatings and accessories that introduce a shabby-chic flavor. How do you not fall in love with such a classic and pretty bathroom?

5. Classic

Ванная комната, Sergey Artiomov Sergey Artiomov Classic style bathroom Tiles Beige
Speaking of classic design, don't you love the sumptuous decor in this bathroom? The designers have skillfully played with a classic combination of black and white with the addition of bright silver.

6. The elegance of marble

Master Bath Clean Design Modern bathroom
Master Bath

Marble features an undisputed charm. Here we rediscover the elegance of marble throughout the bathroom, with beautiful furnishings complementing the design. Don't you love the ceramic white tones and how they complement the silver taps and glass surfaces?

7. Scandi-chic

Bathroom in Sardinia, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Industrial style bathroom
Wood can be a wonderful addition to a harmonious and warm bathroom environment. Paired with a soft carpet and pendant lights in this bathroom, we end up with a very romantic and classy result.

8. Total white with pastel shades

Kid's Bath Clean Design Modern bathroom
Kid's Bath

This white bathroom features a pastel touch, which is a very good colour scheme for a modern yet romantic bathroom.

9. Refined black

Beautifull Bathroom Alaya D'decor BathroomDecoration Tiles White
Beautifull Bathroom

The next rooms is very impressive with its two-tone marble wash basin. This is a very contemporary space that even features an ultra-modern walk-in shower.

10. The bathtub as the protagonist

Bathroom MN Design BathroomBathtubs & showers interior designer,interior design,france,bathroom,freestanding bath
Bathroom

Polished stone walls and floors introduce warm shades to this room, but the true protagonist is the free-standing bathroom.

This is a great romantic spot for those who enjoy relaxation!

11. Shiny surfaces

homify Eclectic style bathroom
What can truly make a romantic bathroom is the luster of the surfaces. This is a room that features plenty of surfaces so ensure you soften them with beautiful curtains, a vase of flowers or a generous lamp.

12. Precious mosaics

RISTRUTTURAZIONE CASA DI ABITAZIONE , Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Eclectic style bathroom
Last, but not least, opt for a mosaic touch. They can be used to coat walls and floors, creating a brilliant and elegant environment. This is very suitable for romantic bathrooms!

Also have a look at these 5 modern family homes… and their bathrooms!

Ride the waves into this beach bungalow-style house
Which bathroom would you pick?

