12 romantic bathrooms you'll fall in love with

What can make a simple bathroom a unique and relaxing environment that allows us to feel relaxed and rejuvenated?
For starters, you can opt for interior design that focuses on details, finishes and accessories. Remember that the beauty is in the detail!
Lights, furniture, the toilet, the tub, the floors, the walls, the mirrors, the shower… every factor plays a role. If chosen well, you can end up with the most romantic bathroom on the block.
In this article today, we will look at 12 project, learning secrets from the top bathroom professionals and finding out how we too can create the most beautiful and effective designs.
White ceramic, a double sink and an elegant shiny floor contrasts beautifully with the freestanding tub, the small drop down ceiling lamps, the candles and the stylish accessories.
These are the perfect ingredients for a beautiful, romantic bathroom.
In this environment, we get a strong sense of symmetry. Quality materials and attention to detail create a relaxing, balanced and romantic atmosphere.
A small bathroom is absolutely fine! We suggest opting for a back-lit mirror for an intimate and glamorous atmosphere.
Now let's dive into the cream and ecru palette, with coatings and accessories that introduce a shabby-chic flavor. How do you not fall in love with such a classic and pretty bathroom?
Speaking of classic design, don't you love the sumptuous decor in this bathroom? The designers have skillfully played with a classic combination of black and white with the addition of bright silver.
Marble features an undisputed charm. Here we rediscover the elegance of marble throughout the bathroom, with beautiful furnishings complementing the design. Don't you love the ceramic white tones and how they complement the silver taps and glass surfaces?
Wood can be a wonderful addition to a harmonious and warm bathroom environment. Paired with a soft carpet and pendant lights in this bathroom, we end up with a very romantic and classy result.
This white bathroom features a pastel touch, which is a very good colour scheme for a modern yet romantic bathroom.
The next rooms is very impressive with its two-tone marble wash basin. This is a very contemporary space that even features an ultra-modern walk-in shower.
Polished stone walls and floors introduce warm shades to this room, but the true protagonist is the free-standing bathroom.
This is a great romantic spot for those who enjoy relaxation!
What can truly make a romantic bathroom is the luster of the surfaces. This is a room that features plenty of surfaces so ensure you soften them with beautiful curtains, a vase of flowers or a generous lamp.
Last, but not least, opt for a mosaic touch. They can be used to coat walls and floors, creating a brilliant and elegant environment. This is very suitable for romantic bathrooms!
