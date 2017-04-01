12 romantic bathrooms you'll fall in love with

What can make a simple bathroom a unique and relaxing environment that allows us to feel relaxed and rejuvenated?

For starters, you can opt for interior design that focuses on details, finishes and accessories. Remember that the beauty is in the detail!

Lights, furniture, the toilet, the tub, the floors, the walls, the mirrors, the shower… every factor plays a role. If chosen well, you can end up with the most romantic bathroom on the block.

In this article today, we will look at 12 project, learning secrets from the top bathroom professionals and finding out how we too can create the most beautiful and effective designs.