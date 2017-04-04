​A large family house with oodles of charm

Set on a plot of unparalleled greenery, this family home brings together the wonderful values that a residential structure should ideally have. The charm is apparent as is the amount of space which gives each member plenty of room and yet binds them together. The home has been designed by the team of home builders at Haacke Haus GMBH Co. Kg. in Werder. With its traditional facade, simple bearing, and soothing hues, it has won our hearts! The interiors are spacious, well-lit and furnished in a modern and comfortable manner. Read on to know more.
The countryside good look graces the facade of this home as it brings in a white and grey palette for the onlookers to enjoy. Shaded by the various trees around the plot, the home is cocooned in privacy even as the slanting roof over the porch and the receding wings on either side makes for a charming and classic look here. The glass windows and door add some openness to the structure as well.
One side of this home features a sit-out which makes it rather idyllic. The red bench with its intricate wrought iron grille work as well as the glass windows under the main eaves of the slanting roof makes for a fairytale look. The cobblestone deck is one where a person can spend many hours with a book, in the company of nature. The brown shingles on the roof top can also be seen here clearly.
The property and the home itself bear a rather expansive look which is uncluttered and simple, thanks to the lack of needless flourishes. Also, the lack of such frills and fancies makes the structure look large and unhindered. The white walls make for a bright look while the low sung slanting rooftops create an aura of privacy. The fence is a low one that does not compromise the splendour of the structure.
The lush green backyard of the home is one where you can relax and unwind easily. The tall trees give shade here while the grey shingles create a fitting contrast in this space. This area can be reached from the rear doors which are simple glass sheets set in white frames.
Once you step inside, you will find a melange of themes that make for a simple yet functional family home. The Scandinavian-style dining table with the black chairs creates a solid statement, while the shelves on the side offer room for all the items that one would want to display and access easily. The living beyond is a monochrome affair with plenty of linear and modern features as well.
The dining room has an open plan thanks to the simple glass windows and doors. The areas have been segregated by rugs rather than walls.
