​10 houses with panoramic windows and views

Justwords Justwords
Exterior photos - Etyek - HUN, Bata Tamas Photography Bata Tamas Photography Modern houses
A home with a view is something we all dream of! Hence, when we look at a home, its windows inevitably create an impression in our minds. The way they are set and which way they face as well as the style that they follow are aspects that create a distinctive personality for the home. Also remember that the size and type of windows are crucial in deciding the amount of natural light your home receives. So, these ten homes have been handpicked by us because of the wonderful panoramic views offered thanks to the style followed by their windows. Come and have a look!

​1. The minimalist dream

Villa S., Lioba Schneider Architekturfotografie Lioba Schneider Architekturfotografie Modern houses
Lioba Schneider Architekturfotografie

Lioba Schneider Architekturfotografie
Lioba Schneider Architekturfotografie
Lioba Schneider Architekturfotografie

This home is living the minimalist dream with the simple frame-like structure which holds glass sheets for the walls, doors and windows. This ensures that you have a view from every corner of the sleek and linear home. Credit for this creation goes to the

​2. A modern cottage

OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

OATLANDS DRIVE

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The modern cottage like look is almost ethereal, look thanks to the windows and glass sheets that clad the corners. The symmetrical play of windows and doors makes for a wonderful look in this home. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Concept Eight Architects.

​3. Sleek good looks

Exterior photos - Etyek - HUN, Bata Tamas Photography Bata Tamas Photography Modern houses
Bata Tamas Photography

Exterior photos – Etyek – HUN

Bata Tamas Photography
Bata Tamas Photography
Bata Tamas Photography

This glass box-like structure is one that makes for an open and see-through appearance. The home has a transparent, bright and airy feel, though it is well-shaded by the slanting roof with its shingles on top.

​4. The L-shaped beauty

south facing elevation slemish design studio architects Modern houses external,balcony,landscape,glazed balcony,windows
slemish design studio architects

south facing elevation

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

This home is marked with terraces that go along the inward L shape of the home as well as the large banks of doors and windows which appear along the facade. This allows the inhabitants to enjoy unparalleled views from all directions.

​5. Rustic charm

Poplar Road, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

Poplar Road

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

This modern home wows with rustic charm, thanks to the brick walls, while the glass sheets for the main wing create a rather open and modern look.

​6. New-age quirkiness

Kendle Design Collaborative | Desert Wing | Scottsdale, AZ, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern houses Engineered Wood Wood effect
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This quirky inverted and slanted roof with its heavy wooden bearing makes the home a whimsical looking one, while tinted glass walls reflect the gorgeous surroundings magically.

​7. Expansive and beautifully structured

Paulo Henrique, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern houses
Lanza Arquitetos

Paulo Henrique

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

The structured look of this home is one that has made it our favourite. A transparent glass box-like home encased in giant white frames form the main structure, while the golden interior lighting does the rest of the talking! Conifer-like trees give privacy and shade around the glass walls.

​8. Simple linear facade

EXTERIORES, FL Rendering FL Rendering Minimalist house
FL Rendering

FL Rendering
FL Rendering
FL Rendering

Simple and linear, the facade of this home is done up with glass sheets that are set in symmetrical black metal frames for a look that says monochrome magic!

​9. Irregular beauty

Esencia Vernácula. Marjal, GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería Mediterranean style house
GESTEC. Arquitectura &amp; Ingeniería

GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería
GESTEC. Arquitectura &amp; Ingeniería
GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería

The irregular shape of this home and the glass walls that define its contours make this a gem in the design arena. The curved surprises in the modern structure have been done up with a profusion of glass, which gives inhabitants unparalleled views of the surroundings from any corner!

​10. Futuristic delight!

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This futuristic home combines slanting grey pillars with irregularly-shaped glass boxes to create an impression like none other. The backside of the house completely opens up to the yard, while the dark wooden deck lends a bit of warmth to the austere structure.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

