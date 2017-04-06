​7 ravishing rustic kitchens you will relish

The kitchen is a space where we look for beauty and functionality in equal doses. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that we are constantly on the lookout for kitchens that will inspire you to cook up a gourmet storm. Rustic kitchens are especially popular these days because they look cozy, warm and very inviting. But that doesn’t mean that you have to compromise on modern conveniences. Wood, stone, ceramic tiles, wrought iron and terracotta are among the materials you can use to build or adorn such a kitchen. Simple and country style designs will also work wonders to make your kitchen seem rustic. So take a look at these 7 exceptional rustic kitchens to get inspired and render a stylish edge to your home.
In any kind of theme, the textures make all the difference and the rustic kitchen is no different. Create a rustic look with an equal play of wood and bricks so that you have a space that says earthy and homely in capitals. The charming chairs and the countryside tablecloth complete the look in this one created by the architects at Fabio Carria.
The retro features are also crucial when it comes to creating a rustic kitchen. This red stove top with the firewood stacked below has an almost artistic quality when set in this wooden and cream-hued kitchen in the country.
The island is a space where all the important activities of the kitchen happen. This kitchen island resembles a barrel and ship like look with its old and rustic elements in the wooden structure. Look for such elements in an old timbre yard for your kitchen island!
If you really want to go rustic, then the whimsical cannot be too far away! Play with some colour and paint your cabinets in a solid contrast against white walls for this look. Let the beams on top remain exposed while the crimson hue does all the talking! But be careful to line only one wall with such a feature.
The warmth of tradition is what makes mealtimes such a joy in a rustic kitchen. Take a cue from this kitchen and bring in some old cabinetry with classic legs for the island and a hanging grille for the utensils overhead. Wooden beams and a matching wooden floor create a wholesome rustic look here.
Strike a balance between the South of France and the pure rustic with these elegant cream-hued cupboards that also have heavy wooden features. Layer with a countertop in stone and hang a matching shelf overhead for a neat look which is also “oh so country”! The rest of the space can be done up with tiles in a soft contrast shade like the saffron hue here.
You can use carving to create a more intricate look which is also nice and rustic. This can go on the hood as well as some sections of the cabinetry. Ensure that the look is balanced so that you do not overdo it. Let the rest of the space remain white or cream for a balanced look.
Read another story here -7 tips to stir up your kitchen decor