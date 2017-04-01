Ride the waves into this beach bungalow-style house

Composed of an expansive common area, 6 bedrooms and stylish bathrooms, this large and charming house on Redondo Beach in California is the elegant creation of Kevin Long, a talented home builder. The property mimics the beauty of historic bungalows dotting the Redondo Beach community, and was rendered in a cost-effective manner too. A spacious and well-planned layout offers tons of comfort and convenience to the inhabitants. Wooden elements abound in this house ensuring warmth, while stylish furniture and smart storage solutions complete the aesthetics and functional value of each room. The decor scheme is full of personality as well. So take a look at the beautiful images captured by the photographers at Chibi Moku to know this abode better.
Wooden walls painted in bright white, charming sloping roofs and a large porch make the facade look inviting and impressive. Tinted glass windows lend a modern touch to this traditional-looking building, while a pretty turquoise door contrasts the whiteness.
Vintage-style armchairs, elegant wooden tables and stylish floral arrangements add to the soothing aura of the living space. Large glass windows bring in natural light, creating a cheerful vibe here.
An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the kitchen, though there is ample room to breathe everywhere. Smooth white walls and a warm wooden floor make the interiors classic and cosy, while modern down-lights shine over the scene after dark. The colour palette is neutral and light, making it easy to incorporate any decor scheme that the family wishes for.
Equipped with an L-shaped bench, a classy wooden table, a stylish chair and a charming white wall unit, the breakfast nook looks ideal for everyone to get together and discuss their plan for the day. Cushions with bold stripes and other patterns add colour here, while books and pretty pottery relive the charm of bygone days.
A large island with marble top, sleek modern cabinets, and some lively fruits and veggies make the open kitchen luxurious yet homely. The lighting here is a mix of down-lights, task lights and trendy pendant lamps to make culinary chores easy. Neat railway tiles on the backsplash and lavish use of white further enhance the subtle vintage feel of this space.
Regal chairs surround a large table to get the whole family together for stylish mealtimes. Wooden flooring and white walls make for a comforting ambiance, while natural light floods the space through a massive glass window. A bright blue rug adds colour, and the chandelier is beautiful.
Rendered in wood and white, the staircase in this house is a stately and classic affair. Wainscoting adds visual depth to the structure, while the corner has been smartly utilised by squeezing in a beautiful wooden table and charming knickknacks.
The ultramodern chandelier above the staircase is an eye-catching element as well.
The neat and clean white environment of the bathroom is perfect for relaxing and rejuvenating, while a framed poster encourages you to keep calm! The sink cabinet is a warm mix of brown and yellow, and contrasts the whiteness nicely. Modern fixtures and the rounded shape of the mirror create a delightfully convenient aura.
A long neat white sink unit, rich marble countertop, trendy double mirrors and vintage style fixtures are the highlights of this lavish bathroom. Flowers and photos add personality here.
Enjoy another tour here - The eco-friendly dream house with a gorgeous glass exterior