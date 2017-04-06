Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalist chic: 6 functional bedrooms

Leigh Leigh
FondoVito B&B, FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer Rustic style bedroom
Today on homify, we've gathered 6 bedrooms with disarming simplicity. Yet they are incredibly stunning!

We will look at how to bring balance to the interior of a home without adding excess decor or furniture. You won't believe how charming functional can be! You'll be incredibly fascinated after reading this article.

With just a few elements and extreme attention to detail you can create your ideal interior design – anything from the most modern to the more traditional. 

This article adheres to the rules: less is more. We will see how to exploit the nature that surrounds a home too!

Let's explore these 6 bedrooms and open our eyes to the opportunities that exist with a minimalist approach…

1. Simply Scandinavian

Ristrutturazione di un vecchio mulino a Jussy, Jonathan Sabbadini Jonathan Sabbadini Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
Jonathan Sabbadini

This room has been converted it into a Scandinavian design with a beautiful blue touch. Simple and straightforward, this is perfect for those looking for a warm and cozy interior. 

Don't you love how the white and wood work together in harmony, reflecting the natural light?

The uneven ceiling is very creative while the shelves merge functionality and trend.

2. Mediterranean and elegant

SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Modern style bedroom
Stefano Dorata

In this perfect Mediterranean-style room, you can't miss the references to the iconic white design. Natural colours and earthy tones have been incorporated as well as raw materials.

Do you see how a few carefully selected elements can have a spot on effect?

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

3. Password: wallpaper

Loft in Berlin Mitte, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
CONSCIOUS DESIGN – INTERIORS

Do you want to decorate a room without overdoing it? For this objective, the key word is wallpaper. 

This example is very striking thanks to the how the gorgeous wallpaper covers and fills the entire wall behind the headboard.

The combination of colours is very modern and minimalist. White and black work in harmony with one another, defining the wide spaces. 

This is a breath of modernity without excess.

4. Quaint twist

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Engineered Wood White
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

Shabby-chic is very in fashion at the moment and here, we can see a perfect example! This wooden attic is like a dream, transporting us into a simple yet cozy and comfortable place. 

The white touches introduce a classic style to the bedroom, while the high ceilings create the feeling of space.

A staircase leads up to a mezzanine level, while the chiffon curtains on the windows add a romantic touch.

5. Natural stone that decorates

FondoVito B&B, FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer Rustic style bedroom
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

Recycling materials can be a wonderful way to add character and charm to your minimalist space. This is exactly what we come across here, in this project by interior designers FRANCESCO CARDANO

The bedroom features a beautiful bed with some some wooden furniture next to it. The natural stone cladding brings a warm and charming touch to the environment. 

6. Total white

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
con3studio

Can anything be more attractive than an all-white room?

White brings pure beauty to a room. All you need to enhance it is a few colourful touches here and there, like the rug in this room.

With the natural light flowing in through the windows, what more do you need?

Also have a look at this article: Kool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs.

This elegant country house is perfect for three generations
Are you convinced that minimalism is key?

