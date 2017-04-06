Minimalist chic: 6 functional bedrooms

Today on homify, we've gathered 6 bedrooms with disarming simplicity. Yet they are incredibly stunning!

We will look at how to bring balance to the interior of a home without adding excess decor or furniture. You won't believe how charming functional can be! You'll be incredibly fascinated after reading this article.

With just a few elements and extreme attention to detail you can create your ideal interior design – anything from the most modern to the more traditional.

This article adheres to the rules: less is more. We will see how to exploit the nature that surrounds a home too!

Let's explore these 6 bedrooms and open our eyes to the opportunities that exist with a minimalist approach…