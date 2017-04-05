The 10 most soothing colours to paint your bedroom

Looking at paint swatches at the hardware store can be endless fun. Certain shades will always stand out to you. Lime green make look like a beautiful fresh colour for you, but it might end up looking terrible in your bedroom. Today, our guide aims to help you pick out the perfect colour for your bedroom. Sometimes the best choice might not be your first choice. We’ll show you why you should ease away from your favourite shades and get a little sophisticated in the bedroom.

Bedrooms are where we go for peace and quiet at the end of a stressful work day. The right atmosphere makes all the difference. Finding a bedroom colour that’s in harmony with the rest of your home will be easy once you’ve read our guide. See some examples from the professionals at homify and find the right soothing shade for your boudoir.