Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 10 most soothing colours to paint your bedroom

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Looking at paint swatches at the hardware store can be endless fun. Certain shades will always stand out to you. Lime green make look like a beautiful fresh colour for you, but it might end up looking terrible in your bedroom. Today, our guide aims to help you pick out the perfect colour for your bedroom. Sometimes the best choice might not be your first choice. We’ll show you why you should ease away from your favourite shades and get a little sophisticated in the bedroom. 

Bedrooms are where we go for peace and quiet at the end of a stressful work day. The right atmosphere makes all the difference. Finding a bedroom colour that’s in harmony with the rest of your home will be easy once you’ve read our guide. See some examples from the professionals at homify and find the right soothing shade for your boudoir.

1. Zinc grey

Лофт, Interiorbox Interiorbox Industrial style bedroom
Interiorbox

Лофт

Interiorbox
Interiorbox
Interiorbox

This flat, matte shade of grey will make any bedroom instantly chic. In this bedroom, it blends perfectly with white and gold. Zinc is a sophisticated neutral that can turn your bedroom into a luxurious retreat.

2. Lavender

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lavender brings freshness and calm to the bedroom. This is the best pastel shade for a bedroom to create a charming and relaxing atmosphere. 

3. Sable

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Warm up your room without making it darker by painting the walls sable. This sandy shade works well with wood and cream accents. Ideal for a casual bedroom closely connected to the outdoors.

4. Light grey

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Smack inbetween black and white, this balancing shade of grey is ideal for creating serene spaces. You can brighen up a grey room with punches of colour to make a bedroom really stand out!

5. Purple

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Create softness in the bedroom with rich purple tones. Evocative and seductive, purple on the walls will set the mood for unwinding every night. 

6. Mint

CST | White box apartment, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Minimalist bedroom Grey
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

Mint coloured walls are a refreshing alternative to neutral colours in the bedroom. They help brighten the space and give it a sense of fun and wonder. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Indigo

Tulipán, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom Multicolored
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Step off into the deep end with this shade of indigo. Dark blue walls like these are perfect for inducing deep sleep and creating a sense of depth in the room. 

8. Cyan accent

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If you're looking to paint an accent wall, try this saturated cyan blue. This greenish blue shade is rich and soothing. 

9. Turquoise

Woodlands, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This gemstone hue exudes an eclectic style that combines well with neutral shades of grey and beige. For a vintage vibe in the bedroom, try this turquioise shade. 

10. Burgundy

"PROYECTO LDZ26", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Recalling the richness of a glass of wine, burgendy shades darken a bedroom. Use burgendy to create depth and richness in a too bright room. 

Need more bedroom inspiration? Check out our feature on 16 modern bedrooms to inspire you!

13 beautiful, functional and affordable houses
What colour works for you bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks