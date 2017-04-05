The 10 most soothing colours to paint your bedroom

Looking at paint swatches at the hardware store can be endless fun. Certain shades will always stand out to you. Lime green make look like a beautiful fresh colour for you, but it might end up looking terrible in your bedroom. Today, our guide aims to help you pick out the perfect colour for your bedroom. Sometimes the best choice might not be your first choice. We’ll show you why you should ease away from your favourite shades and get a little sophisticated in the bedroom.
Bedrooms are where we go for peace and quiet at the end of a stressful work day. The right atmosphere makes all the difference. Finding a bedroom colour that’s in harmony with the rest of your home will be easy once you’ve read our guide. See some examples from the professionals at homify and find the right soothing shade for your boudoir.
This flat, matte shade of grey will make any bedroom instantly chic. In this bedroom, it blends perfectly with white and gold. Zinc is a sophisticated neutral that can turn your bedroom into a luxurious retreat.
Lavender brings freshness and calm to the bedroom. This is the best pastel shade for a bedroom to create a charming and relaxing atmosphere.
Warm up your room without making it darker by painting the walls sable. This sandy shade works well with wood and cream accents. Ideal for a casual bedroom closely connected to the outdoors.
Smack inbetween black and white, this balancing shade of grey is ideal for creating serene spaces. You can brighen up a grey room with punches of colour to make a bedroom really stand out!
Create softness in the bedroom with rich purple tones. Evocative and seductive, purple on the walls will set the mood for unwinding every night.
Mint coloured walls are a refreshing alternative to neutral colours in the bedroom. They help brighten the space and give it a sense of fun and wonder.
Step off into the deep end with this shade of indigo. Dark blue walls like these are perfect for inducing deep sleep and creating a sense of depth in the room.
If you're looking to paint an accent wall, try this saturated cyan blue. This greenish blue shade is rich and soothing.
This gemstone hue exudes an eclectic style that combines well with neutral shades of grey and beige. For a vintage vibe in the bedroom, try this turquioise shade.
Recalling the richness of a glass of wine, burgendy shades darken a bedroom. Use burgendy to create depth and richness in a too bright room.
