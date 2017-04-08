This Laneway house is the future of home ownership

In cities like Toronto and Vancouver, Canadians are getting priced out of neighbourhoods. Owning a single family home has become a luxury. How can we respond to the need for increased density and affordable home prices?
Today, we're touring a laneway home that gives us a glimpse into the future of homeownership. This affordable 1650 square foot home meets the Passive House standard, an international green home code! Building a laneway home on your property will be a serious mortgage helper. This solution is better than a basement suite. A laneway home can fetch a higher price and is more a more lovely home for your tenants. Let’s take a look and see the future of homeownership!
This low-cost project comes to us from the architects at Vallentin Architecture. It combines flawless design with effective energy saving solutions to ensure that the home will save money over time. You might be able to pay for the home just by all the energy savings you’ll incur!
The geometric shaped two-story house is built on a reinforced concrete slab. It is constructed out of lightweight wood. Bonus: it comes with a covered terrace that lets you enjoy the benefits of outdoor dining and entertainment, rain or shine! On the exterior, thin planks of larch wood make up the facade of the home. It looks like a modern version of a farmhouse or barn. The roof is corrugated aluminium and is replete with solar panels that provide the home with its own energy. Red accents and an angular design give the home a unique look.
The walls and floors are made of OSB, a kind of modern particle board. They give the home an unfinished industrial style. The wood-paneled ceiling complements the look. Natural light floods in through the large glazing. A garden outside creates splendid views. The OSB board interior can make the home appear less than spacious. To make up for this smaller sense of space, clear furniture was chosen to help balance the room. Clever!
A combined kitchen and living room make up the ground floor. Upstairs there is another common space as well as a master bedroom with access to the terrace. The angular shape of the roof a dynamic room with gorgeous architectural lines.
The home has a warm and peaceful atmosphere all wrapped up in wood. Minimalist Scandinavian design inside helps to create a livable space inside this budget laneway home. A couple could easily call this place home!
We hope you enjoyed our tour and are curious to learn more about mortgage helping laneway homes! Solutions like laneway homes increase density, provide more homes for families in the city, and can help you earn money to help pay down your mortgage. Next, check out our feature on a quaint coach home to increase the value of your property.