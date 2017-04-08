This Laneway house is the future of home ownership

In cities like Toronto and Vancouver, Canadians are getting priced out of neighbourhoods. Owning a single family home has become a luxury. How can we respond to the need for increased density and affordable home prices?

Today, we're touring a laneway home that gives us a glimpse into the future of homeownership. This affordable 1650 square foot home meets the Passive House standard, an international green home code! Building a laneway home on your property will be a serious mortgage helper. This solution is better than a basement suite. A laneway home can fetch a higher price and is more a more lovely home for your tenants. Let’s take a look and see the future of homeownership!