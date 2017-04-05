It's Spring all year long at this country charming cottage

Feel the freshness and optimism of spring all year long in this country home! Idyllic charming touches make the interiors cozy and familiar. The designers at Miacasa made this little dream cottage a reality. This home rejects urbanity and embraces simplicity. Rustic and provincial style inside creates a welcoming and warm home that's perfect as a vacation rental. Let's take a look now and find out what makes this home so appealing.
If you looked up the word home in the dictionary, we're sure this is the picture that would be at the top of the page! We can’t ignore the blossoming bushes that evoke springtime. This modest home has terra-cotta roof tiles, giving it a gingerbread home appearance. Sandy coloured wood panels give the home a dated appearance that actually works in its favour. The home is stuck in time! White framed panelled windows give the home a friendly and approachable look.
The landscaping is a huge part of this home’s draw. A garden in the back of the home has a lawn area studded with young trees and shrubs. We love the stack of firewood along the home. It completes the cottage feel. Let’s go take a look at the Christmas Eve ready fireplace inside.
The fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Earthy brick walls give the home a rustic sensibility. Inside the fireplace is a wood burning stove. A brick hearth surrounds the stove which provides the home with warmth and ambience. This is a great update to a traditional fireplace. A fully open fireplace is difficult to maintain and impossible to clean. Decorated for Christmas, this fireplace is irresistibly charming.
This feature exposed brick wall has a long wood shelf that helps to display country style bric-a-brac. While this style may be more suited to your grandma’s home than to your own tastes, we can still appreciate it’s charm. Imagine this home as a vacation rental over the holidays!
We can sneak a look at the white country style kitchen from this view. Buttercream coloured walls and floor tiles create a soothing sensation. Bric-a-brac atop the cabinets gives this kitchen an endearing dowdiness. When in doubt, sprinkle your home with chicken-themed decor to get that country style!
A window inside the home mimics a modern open plan design. The wooden window frame has been decorated with country charming accents that remind us of a Bed and Breakfast from the 1980s. We love the dried flowers that keep spring alive no matter what month it says on the calendar. Dainty rose-patterned yellow wallpaper completes the darling look.
This wall out back helps build up an area for gardening. Lavender plants and blooming flowers burst forth each spring to give the home a postcard-worthy appearance. This wall also helps provide some privacy to the home and will keep you inside your cozy bubble for as long as you want.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this country charming cottage! It has inspired us to look up some cozy vacation rentals for the next long weekend! Imagine sitting on the covered porch listening to the hum and buzz of the garden outside.