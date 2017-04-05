It's Spring all year long at this country charming cottage

If you looked up the word home in the dictionary, we're sure this is the picture that would be at the top of the page! We can’t ignore the blossoming bushes that evoke springtime. This modest home has terra-cotta roof tiles, giving it a gingerbread home appearance. Sandy coloured wood panels give the home a dated appearance that actually works in its favour. The home is stuck in time! White framed panelled windows give the home a friendly and approachable look.