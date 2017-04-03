Live in style in this funky house full of art

Today’s project is a one of a kind bungalow full of art that exudes a zest for life! The clients are a couple of empty nesters who wanted their bungalow dream home for two. This home is architecturally stunning and replete with modern luxuries.

The architects at Haacke House followed aging in place principles when building the home. It is built with accessibility in mind. Open floor plans and wider doors allow for easy living on one level. The attic space is converted into a small apartment, should they desire in-house support staff in the future.

This home might be built for a couple later in their life, but the home is as funky and exciting as if it were built for a couple of young newlyweds. Ready to check out this fabulous bungalow where you can live in style? Let’s start our tour now!