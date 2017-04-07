Lavish, contemporary and bright – this house has it all!

This stately and classic villa for a family of six in North Germany has imbibed modern elements to make the living experience convenient and comfortable here. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens, this property wows with its largesse, traditional touches and bright sun-kissed interiors. Tall glass windows lend a very contemporary look to the exterior, while trendy furnishing makes the interiors inviting. The colour palette mostly banks on neutrals, though bold pops of burgundy bring the inside of the house alive. Read on to know more about this impressive creation by the home builders at Haacke Haus GMBH Co. KG.
Wood cladding in pale grey and earthy red brickwork lend a contrasting and elegant look to the exterior walls. Tall glass windows set in sleek frames allow sunlight to flood the interiors and help inhabitants to enjoy the outdoor views. The house is set atop a beautiful stone foundation, and the gardens enjoy a layered look. Rocks and pebbles lend a Zen feel to the backyard, contrasting the greens, while the stylish dining arrangement is perfect for relishing open air teas.
Here’s a look at the villa from another side. Note how beautifully landscaped the garden is, with neat paths allowing you to explore the property easily. A wooden bridge with glass balustrade connects two opposing sides of the house externally, and aids you to cross a stream.
The bright white environment of the interior has been duly contrasted by the elegant burgundy furniture in the common areas. An open plan layout merges the living with dining; creating an expansive look, while the zone in between opens up to the mezzanine for a double-height appeal. A large and solid burgundy wall visually demarcates the living from the dining and also houses a trendy fireplace. Potted greens here and there make for a refreshing look.
Neat and modern, this shelving unit in the living space is much more than what it looks like. Multiple cubbies of different sizes help in arranging books and collectibles easily though, lending character to the house.
The wall unit you just saw is actually composed of two movable shelves, which open up to reveal an elegant study room! What an ingenious idea for separating and merging spaces.
Lightly striped wallpaper, neatly-framed artworks and lots of natural light fill the creamy white study with personality. A small burgundy rug and a matching chair offer contrast though.
You can see here how the long and dark wooden dining table surrounded by stylish burgundy chairs is perfect for hosting the entire family. Trendy lamps brighten up this arrangement, while the open plan layout of the house helps this zone connect with the modern kitchen. Neat glass and white cabinets along with cutting-edge appliances make the open kitchen very convenient and inviting.
