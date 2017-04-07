Small but fab: 4 white houses where less is more

Small, all-white and eye-catching. The protagonists of our homify article are four white houses that are sure to inspire us with all sorts of ideas, tips, tricks and suggestions.
As we explore each one of these images, we will see just how refreshing and inspiring modern architecture can be!
You will also see how many option exist, even if you decide to go for a simple colour like white.
Shall we see how?
Designed by architects House Habitat, this delightful wooden house not only features a wonderful romantic air but also a green soul thanks to its use of passive technology.
It has been manufactured according to the climatic conditions of the area, using the available resources with minimal environmental impact.
In this image, we can see how the interior design is completely white with two large windows that allow natural light to flow in generously.
The fireplace also provides the living area with warmth, while under the floor there is an insulating system.
This design is modern, simple and effective, leaving nothing to be desired.
This little gem has been renovated from an old barn.
Even though the home is rather small, there is a wonderful connection between the ground floor and the upper floor thanks to the white staircase. The stone wall introduces a slightly rustic look and feel, complementing the white finishes.
Furniture and recycled materials were utilized for the upper level of the home, resulting in a very elegant space.
Here we come across a kitchen-dining area of a small renovated apartment.
White is truly the keyword in this space, creating a very refreshing, light and bright environment.
Don't you love how spacious it feels?
Here we can see how a plaster wall separates spaces in this house, with a large sliding door that can be opened up to connect areas of the house, or closed to block off certain areas. It gives the bedroom a little bit of privacy!
In this small apartment, we can see how resources have been utilized. The living area truly speaks for itself, leaving us quite breathless!
The exposed bricks have been painted white, while the light wooden floor works in harmony with the natural light that flows through the windows.
This space thus feels much larger than it actually is.
The rest of the house is simply gorgeous with its open plan design and little touches of decor that bring personality and charm to the environment.
If you've enjoyed these white homes, you'll love these 10 all white kitchens.