Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Small but fab: 4 white houses where less is more

Leigh Leigh
MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Small, all-white and eye-catching. The protagonists of our homify article are four white houses that are sure to inspire us with all sorts of ideas, tips, tricks and suggestions.

As we explore each one of these images, we will see just how refreshing and inspiring modern architecture can be!

You will also see how many option exist, even if you decide to go for a simple colour like white.

Shall we see how?

1. Economical and beautiful: a house that will steal your heart

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Designed by architects House Habitat, this delightful wooden house not only features a wonderful romantic air but also a green soul thanks to its use of passive technology.

It has been manufactured according to the climatic conditions of the area, using the available resources with minimal environmental impact.

Natural light

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

In this image, we can see how the interior design is completely white with two large windows that allow natural light to flow in generously.

The fireplace also provides the living area with warmth, while under the floor there is an insulating system.

This design is modern, simple and effective, leaving nothing to be desired. 

2. A cocoon for a young married couple

La stalletta Shabby chic, Creazionedatmosfere Creazionedatmosfere Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Creazionedatmosfere

Creazionedatmosfere
Creazionedatmosfere
Creazionedatmosfere

This little gem has been renovated from an old barn.

Even though the home is rather small, there is a wonderful connection between the ground floor and the upper floor thanks to the white staircase. The stone wall introduces a slightly rustic look and feel, complementing the white finishes.

Upstairs is shabby chic

La stalletta Shabby chic, Creazionedatmosfere Creazionedatmosfere BedroomWardrobes & closets
Creazionedatmosfere

Creazionedatmosfere
Creazionedatmosfere
Creazionedatmosfere

Furniture and recycled materials were utilized for the upper level of the home, resulting in a very elegant space.

3. 430 square feet in total

Casa di vacanze, gosplan architects gosplan architects Kitchen
gosplan architects

gosplan architects
gosplan architects
gosplan architects

Here we come across a kitchen-dining area of a small renovated apartment. 

White is truly the keyword in this space, creating a very refreshing, light and bright environment. 

Don't you love how spacious it feels?

Open up

Casa di vacanze, gosplan architects gosplan architects Windows & doors Doors
gosplan architects

gosplan architects
gosplan architects
gosplan architects

Here we can see how a plaster wall separates spaces in this house, with a large sliding door that can be opened up to connect areas of the house, or closed to block off certain areas. It gives the bedroom a little bit of privacy!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Shabby chic charm

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

In this small apartment, we can see how resources have been utilized. The living area truly speaks for itself, leaving us quite breathless!

The exposed bricks have been painted white, while the light wooden floor works in harmony with the natural light that flows through the windows.

This space thus feels much larger than it actually is.

Spacious and clean

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

The rest of the house is simply gorgeous with its open plan design and little touches of decor that bring personality and charm to the environment.

If you've enjoyed these white homes, you'll love these 10 all white kitchens.

​7 ravishing rustic kitchens you will relish
Would you opt for a white home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks