A gorgeous glass extension gives this old house new life

The expansion of a house is always problematic. If an architectural element is added at a later stage, it often stands out like a sore thumb.
Yet this is not the case in our project today! Here architects ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SCHUMANN have succeeded in preserving the geometry of the house while still creating more space.
The extention was connected to the main house by a glass joint, which gives the facade a cutting-edge look and feel. The 1930s construction gets a modern and exclusive look and feel.
The extraordinary extension of this family home is made possibly by the skillful use of materials such as concrete, glass and aluminum.
The gable roof design ensures that the extension works in harmony with the original architecture, while the glass allows light to flood the interior space. The entire building feels boundless, yet works in harmony with the original living spaces.
Don't you love how there is a connection to the surrounds?
The glass joint, which connects the original house with the extension, also serves as the entrance at the same time. It forms a stylish link between the old and the new.
In front of the glass, which completes the extension, there is an elegant terrace that has been created. This further extends the home to the outdoors and creates a beautiful outdoor space where the sunshine and fresh air can be enjoyed.
In the roof of the extended area, a large work area has been created. It is very generously designed, offering a space for studying or working.
The modern furniture has been adapted to the roof slopes, leaving enough space for movement in the middle of the room.
Do you see how you can use modular furniture to really work with the space available to you?
The staircase is designed as a stylish spiral staircase. This allows the area of the room to remain bright and airy.
At the same time, thanks to its curved shapes an dynamic lines, it becomes a very attractive design element.
This type of staircase is wonderful in terms of space saving. It leaves plenty of room underneath the stairs for all sorts of activities.
The wooden stairs also match the wooden floor, while the metal railing creates a wonderful contrast.
In addition to the large glass front, the dining area has been built next to a beautiful set of glass windows. This room has more than enough space for the entire family!
For the furniture, antique chairs were chosen, which contrast with the modern construction tastefully. There is a wonderful integration of old and new.
The open plan design also ensures that areas flow between one another, creating a wonderful sense of expansion. This makes for a very functional and engaging environment.
