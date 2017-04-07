A gorgeous glass extension gives this old house new life

The expansion of a house is always problematic. If an architectural element is added at a later stage, it often stands out like a sore thumb.

Yet this is not the case in our project today! Here architects ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SCHUMANN have succeeded in preserving the geometry of the house while still creating more space.

The extention was connected to the main house by a glass joint, which gives the facade a cutting-edge look and feel. The 1930s construction gets a modern and exclusive look and feel.

Let's take a look!