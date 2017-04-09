Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 easy and affordable ways to make your small patio better

Leigh Leigh
Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

When you look at your patio, you may think that there is simply no way to make it look beautiful and aesthetically appealing because of its size. 

Yet, you would be mistaken.

In fact with a little creativity and imagination you can really have a striking outdoor space.

This is why today at homify we have put together 17 ideas that will surely enchant you and inspire you to revolutionise your small, elongated patio.

You won't believe how many changes are possible!

1. Linear distribution that takes advantage of the wall

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios & Decks
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

A great idea to take advantage of the small patio is to place the furniture and decor in a linear way, in order to leave space for movement. This makes for a very organised and orderly outdoor space.

2. Plants in the corners

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style conservatory
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

If the space is too small to place furniture, you can choose to create a tropical forest. Plant some special palm trees and ferns that face the sun and create a path in the centre to take care of gardening.

3. Create a small area for relaxation

CasaCor Trio | 2010, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Minimalist style garden
Folha Paisagismo

Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo

Take advantage of the intimacy that your small patio gives you, creating a personal space. Furnish with a pair of special comfortable outdoor chairs, creating a comfortable and cosy space. 

This is the perfect area for rest and relaxation.

4. Decorating the border

ALLA PASSEGGIATA, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

If your outdoor area gets a lot of traffic, decorate it with small pines on the one side, creating a little garden. These are easy to plant and fun to prune. Form figurines or create beautiful shapes.

5. A wall with bamboo pots

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

Take a vertical garden to a whole new level.

Have a look at how you can create and plant a vertical garden.

6. Delimiting areas with different materials

VERDE FACILE ED ELEGANTE, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

To give your patio a special touch, use white river pebbles to create contrast and introduce texture. You will feel instantly connected to nature every time you walk past them.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A green wall

HOTEL SOLACE, VERDE360 VERDE360 Commercial spaces Hotels
VERDE360

HOTEL SOLACE

VERDE360
VERDE360
VERDE360

Take advantage of the height of your wall to make a vertical garden – this time without the bamboo planters. This way you can have as much space as the fence gives you to create your garden and at the same time have a wonderful view from the interior.

8. Add small pots

ANGOLI PROVENZALI | Genova, marta carraro marta carraro Patios & Decks
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

Give colour to your patio with a little vegetation, whether its plants or flowers. You can also add colourful pots to make your space feel full of charm. You won't even notice the size!

9. If you use the space well, you can install a small pond

IL GIARDINO DELLE NINFEE, AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN Modern Garden
AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN

AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN
AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN
AGRISOPHIA NATURAL GARDEN DESIGN

If you enjoy a Bohemian style, decorate the patio with candles and lanterns. If you utilise space well, you may even be able to add a tropical pond…

10. A small garden and a bench to contemplate nature

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Hanging racks or hanging pots are another way to take advantage of long, space-constrained spaces by bringing the decorative elements to a height that allows you to keep the floor free for movement.

This will free up room for a functional and gorgeous bench for relaxing!

11. What do you think of wooden style planters?

Projekt balkonu, ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas Patios & Decks
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

Planters are a simple form of decor and you don't need a lot of space to use them! Keep vegetation in the rustic planters and ensure you don't obstruct the movement of the space.

12. Custom furniture

Projekt balkonu, ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas Patios & Decks
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas
ARCHITEKTONIA Studio Architektury Krajobrazu Agnieszka Szamocka -Niemas

 Sometimes the furniture we like exceeds the measurements of our patio.If it is the case, we recommend that you do not panic, you can always send to make customised beautiful furniture with an expert carpenter or interior designer.

13. Make your own greenhouse!

Verrières Atelier d'artistes , Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Metal Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Take a unique perspective and turn your patio into a whole greenhouse. It doesn't require a lot of space and you can adapt it, using it for your favourite plant species.

14. Stones and shrubs

E. A. Ofisi Peyzaj Projesi, konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. Commercial spaces Office buildings
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

When you get tired of being cramped up indoors, why not relax in your beautiful garden on your patio? This is the perfect space to get fresh air, especially if you're surrounded by white stones and gorgeous shrubs.

15. The best source of all

Inessence Sales Gallery, Tinderbox Landscape Studio Tinderbox Landscape Studio Tropical style garden
Tinderbox Landscape Studio

Tinderbox Landscape Studio
Tinderbox Landscape Studio
Tinderbox Landscape Studio

If you like fountains but do not see much potential in your yard, you can turn it into a wonderful fountain like this. With a vertical garden and LED lighting in these modern lamps, your patio will go from zero to spectacular.

16. A wooden floor will always look fabulous!

Terraza Madrid, Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Modern terrace
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo

Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo

You don't just have to opt for vegetation. Use different sources of materials can introduce different textures, tones and shade. 

For example, change your flooring for a unique look and feel.

17. Create a terrace and an organic garden

Terraza relax en Marid, La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma Commercial spaces Office buildings
La Paisajista – Jardines con Alma

La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma
La Paisajista – Jardines con Alma
La Paisajista - Jardines con Alma

Remember that a little bit of beautiful furniture can go a very long way, especially if they don't impact movement or flow.

Also have a look at how to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

3 American houses we find to be absolutely awesome
Did you find this article helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks