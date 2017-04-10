8 pieces of furniture you have to avoid

A house full of furniture hinders the freedom of movement through spaces and can make it looks smaller and more messy.
In modern times, we are constantly being advised to get rid of what we don't use or need and opt for a more minimalist design. Only the most functional and necessary items should be included.
In today's article, we are going to look at all the furniture that is expendable and show you how you are taking up a lot of unnecessary space in your home.
You will thank us in the long run!
Shall we take a look?
While some people choose armchairs for their home because they take up little space, the truth is that because they are small, we tend to have more than one.
This means we end up with too many armchairs, which can end up cluttering the home and making it look messy. This is even worse when the home is small.
The living room is one of the most important places in the house. Coffee tables, as you know, are often used as protagonists in this space.
However, sometimes we choose coffee tables that are too large, which mean that they occupy to much space in the living room!
Once again, remember that less is more.
While the canopy is an element that adds a romantic touch to the bedroom, it doesn't suit all spaces. If your bedroom is small, then this is a no-no.
Lighting is fundamental. However, sometimes floor lamps can be replaced by other options to save more space. There are so many different types available! Opt for recessed lights, spotlights or ceiling lamps.
Although they are very convenient for putting the keys down, you need to choose one that adapts to the space available to you. Otherwise it just ends up blocking the entrance!
If you want your home to look different but don't want to put too much furniture in it, get rid of the corner unit. Instead replace it with shelves, which will make the most of vertical space.
Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves.
Don't worry, we aren't going to suggest that you get rid of your sofa. But if your living room is not very large, several sofas and chairs will make the place look much smaller.
In this example, we can see how an L-shaped sofa has been chosen, making the most of the space available.
For the lovers of cocktails, having a mini-bar at home is a real dream. While this is a possibility for a minimalist home you need to make sure you use the space available to you wisely.
