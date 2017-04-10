Your browser is out-of-date.

8 pieces of furniture you have to avoid

Leigh Leigh
ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Living room
A house full of furniture hinders the freedom of movement through spaces and can make it looks smaller and more messy.

In modern times, we are constantly being advised to get rid of what we don't use or need and opt for a more minimalist design. Only the most functional and necessary items should be included.

In today's article, we are going to look at all the furniture that is expendable and show you how you are taking up a lot of unnecessary space in your home.

You will thank us in the long run!

Shall we take a look?

1. Armchairs and armchairs

APARTAMENTO GUAÍBA, Joana & Manoela Arquitetura Joana & Manoela Arquitetura Living roomSofas & armchairs
While some people choose armchairs for their home because they take up little space, the truth is that because they are small, we tend to have more than one.

This means we end up with too many armchairs, which can end up cluttering the home and making it look messy. This is even worse when the home is small.

2. The coffee table

private villa_riyadh_albassateen camp, m.frahat m.frahat Living room
The living room is one of the most important places in the house. Coffee tables, as you know, are often used as protagonists in this space.

However, sometimes we choose coffee tables that are too large, which mean that they occupy to much space in the living room!

Once again, remember that less is more.

3. Canopy for the bed

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
While the canopy is an element that adds a romantic touch to the bedroom, it doesn't suit all spaces. If your bedroom is small, then this is a no-no.

4. Floor lamp

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Living room
Lighting is fundamental. However, sometimes floor lamps can be replaced by other options to save more space. There are so many different types available! Opt for recessed lights, spotlights or ceiling lamps.

5. Entrance table

Проект квартиры ЖК "Дубровка"., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Although they are very convenient for putting the keys down, you need to choose one that adapts to the space available to you. Otherwise it just ends up blocking the entrance!

6. Corner unit

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern living room
If you want your home to look different but don't want to put too much furniture in it, get rid of the corner unit. Instead replace it with shelves, which will make the most of vertical space.

Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves.

7. Sofas

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Living room
Don't worry, we aren't going to suggest that you get rid of your sofa. But if your living room is not very large, several sofas and chairs will make the place look much smaller.

In this example, we can see how an L-shaped sofa has been chosen, making the most of the space available.

8. Mini-bar

homify Modern terrace
For the lovers of cocktails, having a mini-bar at home is a real dream. While this is a possibility for a minimalist home you need to make sure you use the space available to you wisely.

Also have a look at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

9 country kitchens that serve up a hearty stew of tasteful decor
Which furniture are you guilty of cluttering your home with?

