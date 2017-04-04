This solar-powered home stuns with futuristic style

We've shown you plenty of eco-friendly homes before, but today we're touring our first Biovilla. The word Biovilla combines modern elegance of the highest degree with a humility before nature. That's the essence of this home. We will look in depth at its incredible wood facade. Undoubtedly, this sculptural two toned facade is the home’s crowning feature.

This futuristic building is a great example of the impressive and eclectic architecture of the 21st century, courtesy of the architects at Narrativa. We’re inspired by the environmentally friendly design and materials used in the home so elegantly. Let’s start our tour now and learn more about this exotic Biovilla.