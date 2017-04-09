Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Steal chic style from 4 Canadian living rooms

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Modern Family, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

We love checking out fresh living room designs to inspire us to live better at home. Living rooms are the only spaces in our home dedicated to connecting with others and recharging our batteries. They help us flush out the outside world and relax away the stresses of the day. We’ll be looking at 4 chic living room designs from the interior designers and decorators  at Douglas Design Studio. We’ll see how each look is uniquely tailored to suit their clients and has a strong design theme that carries through the rest of the home.

1. Art Deco darling

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Table,Furniture,Property,Building,Picture frame,Chair,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

This living room is full of contemporary furniture and has an Art Deco polish that won’t tarnish! Dynamic and full of energy, the room’s subdued colour palette provides sophistication. Above, a false ceiling creates a curved oval shape and uses built-in lighting to accentuate its curve. High-shine and mirrored surfaces reflect an Art Deco sensibility.  The room is filled with artistic treasures curated by the owners.

City lights

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

At dusk, the view of the city lights outside captures the spirit of New York City, the heart of Art Deco. We love the high curtains and floor to ceiling windows in this space to help open up the intimate living room.

See the entirety of this darling Art Deco home on our full tour.   

2. Modern family room

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Couch,Picture frame,Furniture,Table,Property,Comfort,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Television
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

The next living room we're looking at has impossibly high ceilings and a modern look. It’s perfect for a family, with a sectional couch to encourage everyone to kick back together. Slate floors and white walls create a neutral backdrop, letting the sculptural light fixture above steal the show.  Complete with plenty of windows, a fireplace, and ravishing artwork, this space is inviting!

Pro tip: Open plan

Family Room & Kitchen Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Couch,Furniture,Property,Table,Picture frame,Television,Houseplant,Comfort,Building,Interior design
Douglas Design Studio

Family Room & Kitchen

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Here’s our protip to take away; if you want a modern look and feel in your living room then make use of an open plan concept. This openness creates a spacious yet connected feel in your home. In this living room, the arrangement of the furniture helps to separate the living room from the kitchen and dining space. Clever furnishing and decor can help you create coziness inside an open plan.

Check out our tour of this modern Toronto family home.

3. City living room

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Red Property,Window,Couch,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Interior design,Living room,Lighting,Architecture,Picture frame
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

This urban living room is resplendent with bright white shades and a fully glazed wall. Chic, Scandinavian-influenced design creates a minimalist feel in the room while shades of orangey reds liven things up. Along the far wall, two rows of floating cabinet storage hide in plain sight. They make it known that even though space is at a premium, there’s always room for style in a small urban home.

The final touch

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Red Furniture,Property,Plant,Picture frame,Interior design,Comfort,Living room,Architecture,Wood,Floor
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Silver touches top off this chic living room. Small ottomans act like coffee tables and can be easily reconfigured to suit your needs. They match the shiny legs of the snow white couch and catch the light reflecting off the tangerine coloured floor rug. 

Fall in love with the rest of this artsy Toronto condo.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Stately living room

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Multicolored fireplace,living,living room,sofa,corner chair,lounge chair,contemporary
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

In our final living room tour, we will visit a renovated heritage house with a stately Victorian twist. White walls glaze over the ornate crown moulding and fireplace. The blending of traditional and modern style is stunning.

See the Victorian charm and modern character in the entire house on our tour.

Creamy yellows

Victorian Modern, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Living room Multicolored fireplace,living,living room,sofa,credenza,chair,lounge chair
Douglas Design Studio

Victorian Modern

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Unexpected yellow shades come into the living room from the chairs and cushions. Lamps along the dresser echo back the creamy shade. From this angle, we can see how the yellow complements the grey-blue shades in the room. Shelves flank the fireplace and balance the room out. These shelves are full of books and decor items loved by the owners. The result is a space that feels like an antique shop for the 21st century.

Love living room style? Check out our feature on creative living room designs that push boundaries

A converted country barn house with Scandinavian-style decor
Which living room style works for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks