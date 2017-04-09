Steal chic style from 4 Canadian living rooms

We love checking out fresh living room designs to inspire us to live better at home. Living rooms are the only spaces in our home dedicated to connecting with others and recharging our batteries. They help us flush out the outside world and relax away the stresses of the day. We’ll be looking at 4 chic living room designs from the interior designers and decorators at Douglas Design Studio. We’ll see how each look is uniquely tailored to suit their clients and has a strong design theme that carries through the rest of the home.
This living room is full of contemporary furniture and has an Art Deco polish that won’t tarnish! Dynamic and full of energy, the room’s subdued colour palette provides sophistication. Above, a false ceiling creates a curved oval shape and uses built-in lighting to accentuate its curve. High-shine and mirrored surfaces reflect an Art Deco sensibility. The room is filled with artistic treasures curated by the owners.
At dusk, the view of the city lights outside captures the spirit of New York City, the heart of Art Deco. We love the high curtains and floor to ceiling windows in this space to help open up the intimate living room.
The next living room we're looking at has impossibly high ceilings and a modern look. It’s perfect for a family, with a sectional couch to encourage everyone to kick back together. Slate floors and white walls create a neutral backdrop, letting the sculptural light fixture above steal the show. Complete with plenty of windows, a fireplace, and ravishing artwork, this space is inviting!
Here’s our protip to take away; if you want a modern look and feel in your living room then make use of an open plan concept. This openness creates a spacious yet connected feel in your home. In this living room, the arrangement of the furniture helps to separate the living room from the kitchen and dining space. Clever furnishing and decor can help you create coziness inside an open plan.
This urban living room is resplendent with bright white shades and a fully glazed wall. Chic, Scandinavian-influenced design creates a minimalist feel in the room while shades of orangey reds liven things up. Along the far wall, two rows of floating cabinet storage hide in plain sight. They make it known that even though space is at a premium, there’s always room for style in a small urban home.
Silver touches top off this chic living room. Small ottomans act like coffee tables and can be easily reconfigured to suit your needs. They match the shiny legs of the snow white couch and catch the light reflecting off the tangerine coloured floor rug.
In our final living room tour, we will visit a renovated heritage house with a stately Victorian twist. White walls glaze over the ornate crown moulding and fireplace. The blending of traditional and modern style is stunning.
Unexpected yellow shades come into the living room from the chairs and cushions. Lamps along the dresser echo back the creamy shade. From this angle, we can see how the yellow complements the grey-blue shades in the room. Shelves flank the fireplace and balance the room out. These shelves are full of books and decor items loved by the owners. The result is a space that feels like an antique shop for the 21st century.
