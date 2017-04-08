12 Spectacular apartments for every star sign

Which interior design is most suitable for those born under the star sign of Aries?

And what about Gemini or Scorpio?

Today at homify we are going to work in order, looking at all sorts of different interior designs and decor elements depending on each zodiac sign.

The question is, will these speak to your star sign along with your character and style?

Learn how to create a refreshing and cozy home must by trusting the stars…