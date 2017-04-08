7 backyards to inspire you to create your own garden oasis

One of the biggest advantages of owning your own home is the existence of the surrounding garden.
An outdoor space is real estate luxury, allowing us to really make the most of the warm seasons. A garden also allows us a private space where we can relax, plant a herb garden or a vegetable patch, spend time with family and friends or just soak up the sun.
Beautifully maintained gardens can also enhance your home design in general.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 7 backyards that you have to see to believe. You won't believe how many options there are as well as how beautiful your garden can truly look!
We hope that you find something that you like…
The garden at the back of this house looks incredibly cozy. Although it is small in size, if features a beautiful wooden patio as well as a wooden pergola, wooden furniture and wooden fencing.
The wood contrasts beautifully with the natural greenery, creating a refreshing and homely environment.
This large house features a very large garden.
The lawn area is surrounded by a variety of shrubs and trees as well as a stone path that twists through the property.
The garden includes a terrace, surrounded by white railing, which is equipped with two comfortable sun beds and a small table.
The garden looks a little bit like a fairytale.
Numerous features, such as fancy lanterns and wooden wagon wheels, bring a unique atmosphere to the exterior design. An additional advantage is the lush and varied vegetation that we see throughout.
Along the path of cobblestones, there are some comfortable benches, creating the perfect spot for relaxing in the fresh air.
In this garden, green reigns.
The owner wanted to create a spacious green area that would not only be appealing to the eye, but would be well-suited for leisure activities.
Thanks to the landscapers, this garden exudes natural beauty, while its maintenance ensures it looks pristine at all times.
This garden is part of the overall design of an eco-friendly house.
Considerable importance has been placed on the use of natural, locally-produced materials. As we can see in the image, wood dominates.
In the garden, there is a variety of trees, shrubs and undergrowth, while the home itself looks onto a lush forest.
Do you see how the environment, the garden and the architecture work together in harmony?
The star of this modern garden is the gazebo, which creates the perfect place to sit or lie thanks to the plush and comfortable blue cushions.
The greenery of this garden has been beautifully maintained and works in harmony with the natural environment. The gazebo is the perfection addition to the Mediterranean style terrace.
In this garden, there is so much going on that it is difficult to know what to look at. There are pathways through the garden, made with grey stone.
The rustic decor in wood and stone creates a charming environment while the iron benches create the perfect spot for relaxing in the sunshine and fresh air.
Don't you love how the trees have been trimmed?
