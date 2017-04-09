10 inspiring ideas to help you build a unique family house

The decision to build your own home is a big event.

However, before you get to the stage where you are able to just sit back on your sofa and watch your favourite film on your television in your very own home, there is a lot of work to be done! You need to plan your home very carefully, right to the very last corner.

The shape of the building, the elevation, glazed windows, the style of the garden, the paint colour for the interior – these are just some of the many things that you have to think very carefully about.

This is why today on homify, with the help of some of our top professionals we have put together 10 ideas to inspire you when it comes to a unique family nest.

We hope that these will be a great source of inspiration for you!