9 country kitchens that serve up a hearty stew of tasteful decor

Leigh Leigh
Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

What's not to love about a country-style kitchen?

A country kitchen allows us to make the absolute most of this heart and soul of the home. It merges charm with functionality, bringing a very unique and refreshing look and feel to the cooking space. Considering how much time we spend here, we really want it to be as homely and cozy as possible. A country-style can help you achieve this!

Country-style is characterized by a casual yet elegant look and feel that merges comfort with style. It utilizes classic elements, vintage touches and simple yet warm colour palettes.

What's more is that you can really personalize this look and feel. Opt for secondhand furniture, a mix of different patterned fabrics and some charming accessories. You can really adapt a country-style to your tastes.

To prove it to you, today we are going to look at 9 country kitchens that serve up a hearty stew of tasteful.

Shall we take a look?

1. Modern meets country

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Kitchen
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

In this kitchen, we come across a modern yet country-style design. Clean lines and minimalist precision is softened by the beautiful blue colours and large white kitchen island.

Don't you love the smooth and shiny marble floors? 

You'll notice that there is plenty of storage space in this cooking area, making for a very functional, organized and tidy environment. 

2. Warm lighting

Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living Lichters Living Kitchen
Lichters Living

Lichters Living
Lichters Living
Lichters Living

To really achieve ambiance and charm, opt for soft lights throughout the kitchen. Here we can see how lamps and drop down lights create a beautiful soft glow throughout this space. They highlight the details throughout.

The black and white tones contrast beautifully with one another, making for a very distinct design.

3. White with patterns

Загородный дом, А-Дизайн А-Дизайн Kitchen
А-Дизайн

А-Дизайн
А-Дизайн
А-Дизайн

This kitchen features predominantly white tones, with beautiful patterned walls and a stylish and detailed floor. 

Do you see how tiles can bring charm and personality to the environment? They are also cost-effective and come in so many different colours and designs that you can really use them to bring them your own special touch to the kitchen.

Once again, we can see how storage plays a predominant role, allowing cutlery, crockery and condiments to be stored neatly out of sight. 

4. Wood

Pippy oak island kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak island kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

Key to a country kitchen is wood! Wood is warm, charming and suits any style.

In this kitchen by designers Churchwood Design, we can see how wood works in harmony with grey/blue tones. 

Don't you love how this kitchen island features little wooden stools, allowing the family to gather around for a more casual get together.

5. All wood

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

If you really like wood, opt for wooden floors, cabinets and walls like we see in this design. Wood creates a very hearty, charming and cozy environment.

Here wood is paired with black counters, while natural light flows in through the large glass windows. This is a room you'd never want to leave.

6. All white

Kitchen & Dining, Gracious Luxury Interiors Gracious Luxury Interiors Kitchen Pink Modern,Traditional,Country,Kitchen,Pink,White,white painted wood,wood flooring
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Kitchen & Dining

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

If you prefer a more minimalist and simple design, go for an all-white kitchen design. Use accessories or kitchen appliances to introduce a splash of colour and personality here and there.

Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration.

7. The kitchen island

Modern Country-Style Kitchen Gracious Luxury Interiors Kitchen Blue Country,Kitchen,Kitchen Island,Pastel,Blue,Barn,Barn Conversion
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Modern Country-Style Kitchen

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Throughout these designs, one common element you'll notice is a kitchen island. A country-style cooking space isn't complete without it.

A kitchen island allows you the opportunity to gather with family and friends, sharing cups of tea and stories while the pots are brimming and the pans are sizzling.

8. A precious touch

Mit Charme und Stil, Dick Küchen Dick Küchen Kitchen
Dick Küchen

Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen

Before we go, we have one last suggestion for you: a fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant. This can give your kitchen that final touch of beauty and charm, without overwhelming the space. A country kitchen should be connected to nature after all!

Also have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration!

This Victorian house will turn you green with envy
Which kitchen is your favorite?

