This Victorian house will turn you green with envy

You don’t have to have ever been to San Francisco to know the kind of classic Victorian house style that they’re famous for. Some neighbourhoods in San Francisco are picturesque and used as a sweet nostalgic setting for Film and Television. Today, we’ll look at one of these classic San Francisco Victorian homes and feed your house envy with its charm.

The architects at Feldman Architecture remodelled this classic home. They respected the grace and character of the original house. Infused with modern sensibilities of light and space, the home has casually luxurious interiors. We will get glimpses of West Coast style in every corner of the home. Ready to go green with house envy? Let’s start our tour now!