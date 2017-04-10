This Victorian house will turn you green with envy

You don’t have to have ever been to San Francisco to know the kind of classic Victorian house style that they’re famous for. Some neighbourhoods in San Francisco are picturesque and used as a sweet nostalgic setting for Film and Television. Today, we’ll look at one of these classic San Francisco Victorian homes and feed your house envy with its charm.
The architects at Feldman Architecture remodelled this classic home. They respected the grace and character of the original house. Infused with modern sensibilities of light and space, the home has casually luxurious interiors. We will get glimpses of West Coast style in every corner of the home. Ready to go green with house envy? Let’s start our tour now!
The classic facade of the home was kept largely intact. It looks cheerful, well-maintained, and so San Francisco! The bright green front door with a translucent panel hints that the home is updated for modern life. A few potted plants would help brighten up the home to make it even more inviting.
Conducive to creativity, this simplistic office space is sublime. Shelves are filled (but not stuffed full) of books and decor. It gives the space a little personality but keeps a breezy Scandinavian vibe. Mid Century furniture like the desk helps anchor the home with a strong look. The lemon yellow chair and ottoman look like the perfect place to spend some time with a book. A sliding door with opaque panels separates the office from the hall.
Here’s where the house envy starts to really kick in. This white kitchen has a gorgeous marble backsplash and countertops. They look extra luxurious paired with the natural wood floors. As part of the remodel, they removed walls to open up this kitchen and connect it with the breakfast nook and family room. Just outside the kitchen is the deck. Its metal doors can open completely to connect the space to the outdoors and fresh air.
This is easily one of the coziest places we could imagine eating a meal. A low bench and table create a cheerful breakfast nook next to the kitchen. The bright white walls create a greater sense of space while the bright colours pop and give the room a casual feel. A china cabinet next to the breakfast nook creates storage where you can show off a couple of your favourite pieces. This room does a great job combining traditional character with modern sensibilities.
On the other side of the china cabinet, we find this more formal dining room. It has a modern rustic look to it as it combines chairs and a bench around the dining table. The dark wood furniture lends the space a sophistication fitting of a Victorian home. The focal point of the dining room has to be the dividing half wall that lets light through to brighten and connect space even though they are separate.
Connected to the deck outside, this petite living room has casual California style. The cream coloured sofa and rug match effortlessly with the neutral tones on the floors and walls. Metal framed windows bring a light industrial flair to the home, while the baseboard moulding hints at the Victorian style.
Here’s another look at the deck that connects to the open plan living space inside the home. Wire framed chairs create an Instagram-worthy deck space that’s great for entertaining and enjoying the California sun. Imagine hanging out on the deck with some ice tea as the sun sets! House envy is reaching critical levels.
The top floor of the home has three bedrooms, including this spacious master bedroom suite. Its vaulted wood-paneled ceilings create an inspiring space full of light and charm. Grey furniture set a subdued mood in the bedroom and a mix of textures creates a sense of depth.
Marble, glass, and vintage wallpaper collide in this ensuite to give it a unique look. This room is connected to the master bedroom by a sliding door. The gabled shape of the home frames the ensuite and gives it charm. The standalone tub looks like a luxurious place to relax. This ensuite forces you to make a tough decision between taking a bath or a shower! Both are so inviting.
The home is done up in a neutral colour pallet of natural wood, white, and greys. Unexpected pops of colour throughout the home create liveliness and vibrancy inside the home. The colourful coat rack is a playful addition. We love the powder room with its indigo door and retro floral wallpaper.
Looking back at the house, we can see that the home is quite compact! Good design inside made it feel spacious. The idyllic neighbourhood surrounding the home completes its style. We hope you enjoyed our tour!
