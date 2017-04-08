This sprawling Queen Anne house will make you crave the countryside

Imagine you have a long weekend coming up and you’re planning a little getaway. Are you apt to head to an exciting city centre buzzing with life? Perhaps you’re looking for peace and quiet on the beach? Today we’re touring a sprawling Queen Anne home that will make you want to head to the countryside.
We’ll see a gorgeous heritage home that has been expertly preserved and updated with traditional craftsmanship. The architects at John Toates Architecture and Design are responsible for this project. You’ll want to book a stay at a historical Bed and Breakfast once we’re finished our tour of this exquisite home. Pay close attention to details as we go through the estate. We'll see far off water views and green rural landscape that surrounds the home. Let's take a look!
Our first look at this historic Queen Anne home shows us how large and complex the property is. A pale blue facade pairs with a grey gable roof in an idyllic classic look. Additions jut out from the home to create outdoor spaces and rooms full of windows and sunlight.
The front facade of the home is cheerful and welcoming. Out front, the deck expands to act like a gazebo attached to the house. The simple landscaping frames the expansive green lawn. Check out the windows of the home with their white framing and unique panelled design.
The rear of the home has a two-toned look that shows off more of the classic architecture. A rounded turret mirrors the gazebo effect we saw on the front porch. The manicured shrubs and pathways create a fun and creative backyard.
Inside the rounded turret, we find this elegant dining space. Look up at the ornate ceiling and appreciate the craftsmanship and character that went into the design. We seldom see this kind of attention to detail in new homes. Dark, rich floors ground the look in its historic past and make us look forward to more traditional touches throughout the home.
This solarium addition is like an enclosed patio. It is a calming and relaxing parlour room with incredible natural light and wonderful green views. Blinds drop down from the high windows to shade the room from the sun. Creamy orange shades on the furniture and sofas covered in cushions create a softness in the room that’s unexpected in a traditional heritage house like this.
This kitchen blends modern life into the traditional character of the home. It has all the fixings of a modern kitchen with an antique, vintage twist. Check out the glass panelled cabinets and white tile walls. This kitchen is spacious. There’s an oversized kitchen island at the centre that doubles as a breakfast bar with seats tucked underneath. The white cabinetry and dark wood pair well together and create a classic combination.
In this children’s room, navy blues create a subtle nautical theme to go with their love of pirates. It’s a look that they won’t outgrow in a few more years. We love the windows along the wall, it’s kind of like a ship’s portholes!
In a historic house, the bathrooms need to be kept up to date. Otherwise, they show their age and can be gritty or grimy. Not in this house! The bathroom feels bright and airy but still grounded in its historic past. Also, is that a water view outside of the bathroom windows? Spectacular!
This master bathroom combines the new with the old perfectly. Marble tiles between white walls and wood floors create a rich look with depth and character. The sink cabinet unit is ornate and decorative, as is the mirror cabinet above. The rest of the bathroom is clean and minimalist, with a frame on the floor and black enamel stands alone tub.
We’re ending our tour on the front porch where we can take in the views of the water in the distance. Tiffany blue furniture makes an ideal place to spend an afternoon. We hope you enjoyed our look at this massively sprawling Queen Anne home. Planning your trip to the countryside yet?
