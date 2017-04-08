This sprawling Queen Anne house will make you crave the countryside

Imagine you have a long weekend coming up and you’re planning a little getaway. Are you apt to head to an exciting city centre buzzing with life? Perhaps you’re looking for peace and quiet on the beach? Today we’re touring a sprawling Queen Anne home that will make you want to head to the countryside.

We’ll see a gorgeous heritage home that has been expertly preserved and updated with traditional craftsmanship. The architects at John Toates Architecture and Design are responsible for this project. You’ll want to book a stay at a historical Bed and Breakfast once we’re finished our tour of this exquisite home. Pay close attention to details as we go through the estate. We'll see far off water views and green rural landscape that surrounds the home. Let's take a look!