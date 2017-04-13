Garden DIY: 5 ways to a perfectly planted container garden

One benefit of using planters and pots to create your garden is that you’ll enjoy a degree of flexibility not found in an Earthbound garden. Throughout the season, you’ll be able to shift around the components of your garden, allowing your space to evolve naturally. Take advantage of this ability and move the containers to showcase certain plants when they are in full bloom. Likewise, while the plants are still small sprouts in the spring, draw the pots closer together. As they mature over the summer, pull the pots apart to give each plant a space to shine.

