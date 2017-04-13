Garden DIY: 5 ways to a perfectly planted container garden

Especially in a small city lot, container gardening, vertical gardening, and raised bed gardening become all the more practical for packing in the greenery while saving space.
These talented gardeners and landscapers demonstrate how to gather multiple planting pots together to create a lush and lively atmosphere in spaces where Earthbound gardening would otherwise be impossible. Learn how to masterfully arrange your garden to create an enticing natural environment full of depth, colour, and vitality!
To achieve a homogenous look, you can plant several pots with identical plants. The pots that line these stone terrace steps, for example, appear to flow generously down the slope; this effect has been achieved by placing numerous containers close together, allowing their leaves and blossoms to overlap in order to create a homogenous blend.
This terraced garden demonstrates the beauty of a garden that has been designed to take advantage of the area’s slope, filling your vision with bright blossoms as you ascend the winding sidewalk to the front of the home. In your arrangements, play with height—consider using rocks, inverted buckets, stands, and benches to create various levels for your containers to rest upon, or consider adding a trellis with climbing vines. If you have a fence, you can secure box planters to the top of your fence, or you can plant climbers that will quickly elevate your garden.
Within a container, you can create a work of art by experimenting with different plant types, colours, and heights. This arrangement places the tall flowering plants in the middle, with a short, bushy border. By elevating these simple plants and placing them in a potted arrangement, they’ve achieved a whole new level of appeal, calling attention to their texture and variety of colour.
To create a cohesive outdoor scene, consider grouping your plants by colour or choosing a general hue that you’d like to stick to. Here, a cheerful yellow sets the tone; you can present a similar scene by filling separate pots with a variety of plants that all display the same colour. If you go for red, for example, try a mixture of shady foliage plants like Redhead coleus and 'Red Star' Cordyline paired up with a planter overflowing with bright red geraniums.
One benefit of using planters and pots to create your garden is that you’ll enjoy a degree of flexibility not found in an Earthbound garden. Throughout the season, you’ll be able to shift around the components of your garden, allowing your space to evolve naturally. Take advantage of this ability and move the containers to showcase certain plants when they are in full bloom. Likewise, while the plants are still small sprouts in the spring, draw the pots closer together. As they mature over the summer, pull the pots apart to give each plant a space to shine.
