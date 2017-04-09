A renovated Victorian-era Toronto house with a beautiful blend of old and new

Displaying a delicate blend of old and new, this renovated home draws out the charm of its Victorian origins while brushing up the interior with a mixture of modern, contemporary, and Scandinavian styles.
The interior designers from Studio Z provide background on the project: “Located in Toronto's Parkdale area, this large 125 year old semi-detached house was once divided into several apartments. The home was returned to a single family residence claiming enhanced functional and bespoke features including sound proofing and cleverly designed built-in cabinets throughout. The formerly dark and partitioned home is now bathed in natural light and boasts a welcoming and open ground floor living space.”
This Victorian renovation serves as a beautiful example of how an older building can be re-imagined as a roomy, bright, and healthy space—while retaining that “but with character” element that many of today’s homebuyers are holding out for.
As the architects point out, this home was designed for a couple who loves to cook and entertain guests. This dining room serves up a vision of both practicality and elegance, maintaining the air of a formal dining atmosphere while lightening things up (literally) with an assortment of fine-legged furniture and lightweight decor.
The kitchen underwent a major change, relocated to the center of the home so as to become a focal point for both daily living as well as for special gatherings. The elongated and narrow layout so often seen in Victorian-era town homes is taken into account in this linear kitchen design, whose long layout harmonizes with the dimensions of the home.
From the stairs, you can observe the front entryway, which has been given a fresh and upbeat look thanks to the installation of patterned encaustic cement tiles.
In calming purpley-grey tones, this chaise/sofa offers a relaxing spot for a windowside chat, the rest of the decor corresponding with an appropriately casual, laid-back attitude. However, you’ll notice that an element of grandeur has been preserved in this room, present in the elegant stained glass window!
This view shows the open stairs leading to the basement, component of the home that has been de-compartmentalized, now with more breathing room as it maintains an open relationship with the hallway.
Colourful and light, this casual living space has all of the artistry of a Victorian space, with none of the pomp. Drawing on modern design that favours artwork in its many forms, this room becomes a blank canvas for the many attention-grabbing furnishings distributed throughout the space. Punchy colours jazz up the room, with plenty of space to shine against a light, neutral background palette.