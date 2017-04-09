Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A renovated Victorian-era Toronto house with a beautiful blend of old and new

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Old Victorian Home Modern Renovation - Harvard Ave, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Living room
Loading admin actions …

Displaying a delicate blend of old and new, this renovated home draws out the charm of its Victorian origins while brushing up the interior with a mixture of modern, contemporary, and Scandinavian styles. 

The interior designers from Studio Z provide background on the project: “Located in Toronto's Parkdale area, this large 125 year old semi-detached house was once divided into several apartments. The home was returned to a single family residence claiming enhanced functional and bespoke features including sound proofing and cleverly designed built-in cabinets throughout. The formerly dark and partitioned home is now bathed in natural light and boasts a welcoming and open ground floor living space.” 

This Victorian renovation serves as a beautiful example of how an older building can be re-imagined as a roomy, bright, and healthy space—while retaining that “but with character” element that many of today’s homebuyers are holding out for.

​Dining room

Dining Room STUDIO Z Scandinavian style dining room colorful dining chairs,hardwood flooring,Eames chairs,Eames table,dark wood table,pendant light,'
STUDIO Z

Dining Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

As the architects point out, this home was designed for a couple who loves to cook and entertain guests. This dining room serves up a vision of both practicality and elegance, maintaining the air of a formal dining atmosphere while lightening things up (literally) with an assortment of fine-legged furniture and lightweight decor.

​Kitchen

Old Victorian Home Modern Renovation - Harvard Ave, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Kitchen black windows,bubble pendant light,custom built-ins,dark wood countertop,milk glass pendant,white kitchen,marmoleum flooring,Caesarstone counter
STUDIO Z

Old Victorian Home Modern Renovation – Harvard Ave

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

The kitchen underwent a major change, relocated to the center of the home so as to become a focal point for both daily living as well as for special gatherings. The elongated and narrow layout so often seen in Victorian-era town homes is taken into account in this linear kitchen design, whose long layout harmonizes with the dimensions of the home.

​Front entry

Front Hall Entry with Encaustic cement Tiles STUDIO Z Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs cement tiles,patterned tiles
STUDIO Z

Front Hall Entry with Encaustic cement Tiles

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

From the stairs, you can observe the front entryway, which has been given a fresh and upbeat look thanks to the installation of patterned encaustic cement tiles.

Find more entrance designs in this ideabook: 12 entrance ideas that make your guests take note

​Sitting room

Living Room STUDIO Z Living room hardwood flooring,sectional sofa,'
STUDIO Z

Living Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

In calming purpley-grey tones, this chaise/sofa offers a relaxing spot for a windowside chat, the rest of the decor corresponding with an appropriately casual, laid-back attitude. However, you’ll notice that an element of grandeur has been preserved in this room, present in the elegant stained glass window!

​Stairs

Open Stairs to basement STUDIO Z Study/office custom wood top storage,marmoleum flooring,recessed niches,recessed bookcase,custom millwork,LED lighting,'
STUDIO Z

Open Stairs to basement

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

This view shows the open stairs leading to the basement, component of the home that has been de-compartmentalized, now with more breathing room as it maintains an open relationship with the hallway.

​Modern decor

Dining Room STUDIO Z Scandinavian style dining room custom wood top storage,marmoleum flooring,recessed niches,recessed bookcase,custom millwork,LED lighting,'
STUDIO Z

Dining Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Colourful and light, this casual living space has all of the artistry of a Victorian space, with none of the pomp. Drawing on modern design that favours artwork in its many forms, this room becomes a blank canvas for the many attention-grabbing furnishings distributed throughout the space. Punchy colours jazz up the room, with plenty of space to shine against a light, neutral background palette.

This Laneway house is the future of home ownership
Share your comments on this Toronto home renovation below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks