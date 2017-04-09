A renovated Victorian-era Toronto house with a beautiful blend of old and new

Displaying a delicate blend of old and new, this renovated home draws out the charm of its Victorian origins while brushing up the interior with a mixture of modern, contemporary, and Scandinavian styles.

The interior designers from Studio Z provide background on the project: “Located in Toronto's Parkdale area, this large 125 year old semi-detached house was once divided into several apartments. The home was returned to a single family residence claiming enhanced functional and bespoke features including sound proofing and cleverly designed built-in cabinets throughout. The formerly dark and partitioned home is now bathed in natural light and boasts a welcoming and open ground floor living space.”

This Victorian renovation serves as a beautiful example of how an older building can be re-imagined as a roomy, bright, and healthy space—while retaining that “but with character” element that many of today’s homebuyers are holding out for.