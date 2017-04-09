3 American houses we find to be absolutely awesome

When it comes to family living, it's hard to beat these three beautiful—and functional—American homes!
Architects from Washington D.C. based architect firm KUBE seek to emphasize the essential components of architecture in this design, drawing attention to light, colour, texture, and materiality. A modernist approach dictates the economical use of materials, as well as the home’s focus on functionality. The architects describe their motivation to achieve both richness and simplicity, and in this design, they have surely achieved what they’ve set out to do. This backyard view shows large windows that connect the home with its natural environment, with a stone patio taking advantage of the shelter created by the intersection of the two main volumes of the home.
Minimalism reigns in this streamlined design: the kitchen takes on a simple three-toned scheme of grey floors, wooden cabinets, and a jet black ceiling. Storage plays a major role in this distraction-free space, with a generous supply of closet-sized cabinets for keeping things organized.
The catwalk on the upper floor offers an adventure rich in new perspectives. This interior clearly does not rely upon vases, sculptures, pillows, and throws to compose a visually enriching scene, as the lines, shapes, and surfaces of the home have themselves become the decor!
The design of this Palo Alto family home applies contemporary ideals to a traditional aesthetic. Intimacy is found in many pockets throughout the home, in spaces such as the breakfast nook, piano room, and reading room. The home is defined by a classical layout composed of two wings and a connecting central volume, forming a U-shape that conveniently shelters a pergola and patio. Offering an abundance of different functional spaces, this home offers a classic, comfortable environment that’s perfect for a dynamic family with a wide range of needs.
The kitchen keeps things light, clean, and refreshing, with a pine cabinetry contributing a warm and soft feel to the room. A glossy white backsplash portrays a classic image, with stainless steel appliances giving the space a dose of modern utility. Perhaps the most enviable aspect of this room is the fact that it houses not one, but two kitchen islands!
Another highlight of this home: the dining room. Located at the heart of the home, this space is accessible from the outdoor patio. The interiors display a cheerful, fresh attitude with white wood panelling, with bookshelves giving the room a classic, refined feel. Offering up two separate dining room tables, this “dining room library” provides a flexible environment with the space and furniture to host a variety of family activities.
Another beautiful home from the architects of Feldman Architecture, this home – nicknamed “The Lantern House” is a beacon of stunning simplicity. This open and honest family home is a manifestation of the “form follows function” principle that guides modern architecture. The facade is composed of a three-part interplay of interlocking planes, with surfaces in natural wood, white, and glass. This design shows a fascinating range of depth, breaking away from two-dimensional limitations. And it isn’t just for show – a recessed front door instantly creates a shelter for the doorstep, while a slightly cantilevered upper story provides an easy spot for adding light fixtures for the attached garage. Like many modern designs, this house invites the viewer to see its inner workings, with the living room, hallway, front foyer, and staircase visible through large, glowing windows.
In this practical kitchen, functionality is the defining element. This space has storage in surplus, coupled with a generous amount of workspace, an exceptionally large fridge, and a smooth, seamless aesthetic that turns clean-up into an easy task.
Another stylish feature of this home is found in the backyard. Modern architecture loves a good play on reduced forms – this circular cut-out draws attention to the absence of material rather than the addition of it, allowing light and darkness to act as the protagonists of the show.
