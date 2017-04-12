A Toronto attic becomes a lofty adult retreat

This home renovation has provided a fitting location for the ultimate “stay-cation”: these homeowners have decided to turn their attic into a relaxing and luxurious adult retreat! This reno project was no simple undertaking—in converting their attic to the relaxing and lofty space that you’re about to explore, the architects from Studio Z started by stripping away the existing roof, building a taller one with 11’ high spaces at its peak. Doubling as a guest bedroom, the attic now includes a bedroom, ensuite, and small library for “getting away from it all”, in the comfort and convenience of one’s own home.
An open staircase provides a communicative link between the upper storey of the home and the attic, now transformed into a bright, relaxing living space. Before, the attic was inaccessible; the architects installed the staircase (with custom bookshelf) that you see lining the hallway.
The loft-style space houses a large book collection on a custom bookshelf, basking in the ample sunlight that filters in through newly installed windows. Far from the dusty, dreary atmosphere that turns many attics into a much-dreaded place, this attic offers a sense of elevation and escape as residents can ascend into the uppermost reaches of their home to attain some peace of mind.
The master bedroom and walk-in closet sit under the new cathedral ceiling, a pristine white canvassing the room’s interior. The design cleverly takes advantage of oddly-shaped spaces under the low parts of the cathedral ceiling with a set of shelves for displaying treasures. Far from stuffy, the room benefits from natural light from both the front and back of the home, with cross breeze ventilation.
This ensuite bathroom is fresh and bright, with a custom tile pattern bringing a classical aesthetic to the space. White covers every surface, maximizing the amount of natural light that reflects throughout the room.
Offering the full retreat experience, the attic bathroom also includes a walk-in shower, clad in the same tile as the rest of the room for a homogenous and beautifully seamless appearance.
Tour another home renovation in this ideabook: A gorgeous glass extension gives this old house new life