5 Canadian dining rooms we'd love to dine in

Embracing nature, this contemporary room from the puts forth a high-contrast blend of materials, with a richly marbled wooden table as the show-stopper in the room. Walls, floors, and furniture in solid colours allow you to appreciate the views of the outdoors without competition from the interior furnishings. Emphasizing the high ceiling of the dining room, an oversize lamp is easily accommodated, drawing the scene together visually by incorporating the same matte black found in the chairs and fixtures.

