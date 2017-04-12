5 Canadian dining rooms we'd love to dine in

From crisp contemporary to positively majestic, these dining rooms are serving up a hearty and robust atmosphere for dinner guests! Filled with personality, these rooms are each instilled with a unique sense of character that creates a memorable dining experience. Whether you’re a fan of traditional, formal dining rooms or more inclined towards informal, open concept spaces, these rooms offer a wide breadth of styles to inspire your own dining room dreams.
Crisp and contemporary with an artistic edge, this open concept dining room enjoys a spacious, informal atmosphere. A series of rectangles dominates the room, from windows to artwork, even characterizing the dining room table and chairs with sharp corners and 90-degree angles. Warm Earth tones soften the space, balancing the room’s somewhat dramatic and artistic edge with soothing tans and browns.
It seems that every surface in this dining room was designed to sparkle, from the mirror wall to the glass tabletop to the swarm of silver orbs suspended in the center of the room. Displaying a great degree of complexity, the room takes on a geometrical theme, with rectangular panels in the ceiling, squares on the wall, spheres in the air, and bold black and white rectangles in the chairs. The designers of this space have certainly portrayed a sense of audacity, fostering an opulent, regal atmosphere through both lustrous materials and scale!
Built upon tradition, this golden dining room serves up a heartwarming and familiar dining room scene. A classical layout in a separate dining space brings a formal air to the room, with patterned wallpaper adding to the old-fashioned feel. Contemporary elements have been added, however, present in components such as the shiny, mirror-like tabletop and silver light fixture overhead.
With a classic palette of black, white, and grey, this formal dining room is positively palatial! Like something from an 1800s English manor, this dining room array seats guests in upholstered, button-tufted chairs (in an unusually daring shade of white!). Surrounding the room, large multi-pane windows and a lofty ceiling add to the room’s classic and elevated air.
Embracing nature, this contemporary room from the puts forth a high-contrast blend of materials, with a richly marbled wooden table as the show-stopper in the room. Walls, floors, and furniture in solid colours allow you to appreciate the views of the outdoors without competition from the interior furnishings. Emphasizing the high ceiling of the dining room, an oversize lamp is easily accommodated, drawing the scene together visually by incorporating the same matte black found in the chairs and fixtures.
