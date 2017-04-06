Retro-style home decor ideas

In interior design, retro furniture and decor draws upon design aesthetics from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. While the furnishings can range from bold and bright to subtle and Earthy, all retro style rooms share one thing: an attempt to celebrate the trends, music, attitudes, or styles of the past. In modern homes, retro style is often blended with elements of other decorating styles to offer a new interpretation of the quirky and unabashedly original attitude that characterizes retro decor. United by a common theme, colour, or motif, these eclectic compositions offer up a variety of interesting pieces that are each anchored in important cultural and historical moments.

Tour these examples from the designers at homify to gather inspiration for your own unique retro room design!