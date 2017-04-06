Your browser is out-of-date.

What's for lunch? Gorgeous kitchens from around the world

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Kitchen
Puzzling over what to cook for lunch or dinner? Fret not!!  These kitchens are cooking up a delicious mixture of flavors from around the world!

​Grilled cheese

The Hambly House, dpai architecture inc dpai architecture inc Modern kitchen Furniture,Table,Azure,Interior design,Orange,Wood,Building,Living room,Flooring,Floor
dpai architecture inc

The Hambly House

dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc

The classic grilled cheese takes us back to the days of Wonder Bread and plastic-coated slices of American cheese—and this rehabilitated Art Deco home in Ontario has captured the cheerful charm of a classic American diner with its retro appliances and punchy colour scheme!

​Croissants and OJ

Kitchen Douglas Design Studio Kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen appliance,Kitchen,Wood,Home appliance,Interior design,Table
Douglas Design Studio

Kitchen

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

The designers from Douglas Design Studio welcome you into a renovated Toronto kitchen on a sunny morning, a sophisticated, crisp, and upbeat scene complete with croissants and orange juice.

​Spaghetti

Villa, Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Kitchen
Emilio Rescigno – Fotografia Immobiliare

Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno – Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare

It’s all pasta and marinara in this hearty Italian kitchen. Designed for someone who appreciates a sense of tradition, this kitchen celebrates the comfort of family recipes, simple technology, and a robust, informal atmosphere.

​Tacos

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Kitchen
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

With bits and pieces of tropical flair, this colourful kitchen captures a laid-back sense of summer. Just add limes.

​Sardines and potatoes

Hexatile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Kitchen
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

This compact kitchen in Portugal is sure to be home to many evenings of grilled sardines, boiled potatoes, hearty helpings of local olive oil, and Portugal’s traditional broa bread.

​Pickled herring

D`s HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Kitchen
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Smörgåsbord, anyone? How about meatballs? This Scandinavian-style kitchen emits the best of Swedish style, offering an elegantly simple atmosphere defined by light colours and smooth surfaces.

​Pot pie

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

A classic American kitchen offers a comforting environment, with white painted cabinets, flowery drapes, and an old-fashioned farm sink adding a dose of classic country style. Expect to find cucumber sandwiches and chicken pot pie on the menu!

​Sushi

まちの家, 田村建築設計工房 田村建築設計工房 Kitchen
田村建築設計工房

田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房

This white-on-wood kitchen offers the fresh and organic atmosphere of traditional Japanese style—sushi, anyone?

​Biscuits and gravy

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica UAU un'architettura unica Kitchen
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

This simple and informal kitchen certainly cultivates a bit of that “Southern charm”—you can almost hear the ribs sizzling on the barbecue just outside on the porch.

Find more kitchen designs in this ideabook: 7 low-budget kitchen designs that look expensive

Retro-style home decor ideas
Share your comment on these kitchen styles below!

