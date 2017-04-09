A converted country barn house with Scandinavian-style decor

Ever feel like it’s a toss up for you between modern and traditional style? Modern homes are so well suited to our lives, but they can lack the charm and familiarity of a classic traditional home. Today, we’re looking at a home that conflates the two. This home is converted from a derelict barn that dates back to 1860. For 150 years, it was used as a grain store. Today, thanks to an award-winning renovation from the architects at Nicolas Tye Architects, the old barn is now a home. This sleek and timeless building has 4 bedrooms and a work studio. See the stunning results of the renovation below.
To pull off this project, the architects were sensitive to the existing framework of the barn. They bridged new architecture with old history beautifully. A fully glazed window pops the home open and will create ample opportunity for natural light. The triple height space in the living room creates an open and airy sensation. It’s not what you’d expect from a home that used to be a barn!
Using natural and organic materials wherever they could, the architects created a home with a beautiful barn exterior. We love the charming rural setting of this home! While the exterior may have a rural appeal, inside, the home has all the fixings for modern life. Centralised air, vacuum, security, data and lighting control enhance the use of spaces.
Built up planters hold wild looking grasses right in front of the home. The barn itself has a mix of wood and brick on its exterior with a simple roof. Apart from the floor-to-ceiling glazing in some sections of the home, the barn is conservative and private, giving nothing away.
Once inside, it’s easy to forget that the home is a converted barn. Respecting the frame and roof of the original barn, the architects slipped a new building into the extrusion of the existing space. Cut-outs up to the upper-level form triple height spaces for the living and dining areas. Artistic stairs and minimalistic furnishing create an airy sensation inside the home and ground it in modern sensibilities.
The open plan of the home helps to connect spaces on the main floor. Here, we see the dining area and the kitchen. Underneath a dropped ceiling, the kitchen feels cozy. It contrasts with the openness and brightness of the dining room. The same walnut hue of wood carries throughout the home in the furnishing and in the construction. It’s an easy way to tie a look all together.
At one end of the home, a vast fully glazed gable wall shows a panoramic view of the local countryside. The minimalist living space inside humbles itself before the stunning architecture and landscape.
We hope you enjoyed our tour if this incredible converted barn home! Inside, the sleek modern interiors are superb. The home looks like a glittering hybrid of modern and rustic architecture in the idyllic countryside.
