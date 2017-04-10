The lakeside cottage with a split personality

If you’ve outgrown your home then it’s time to call a realtor and get moving! Unless you love your home too much to leave. Today, we’re looking at a project by the architects at Icosis Architects. They helped their clients to stay in the home they love by giving it a massive addition. They preserved part of the original home while giving it a radical new look. The home has a split personality.

Half of the home is the original cottage with a classic gable roof and plain country charming facade. The other half of the home is all glass and steel, cutting a modern silhouette. Life in a home with split personalities has the best of both worlds. The warm and grounding original architecture of the home has character and history. The new addition boasts a modern kitchen and dining area that makes the most of the lakeside view. Ready to take a look at a home with two distinct personalities? Let’s start our tour now and look first at the new extension!