The French Normandy style house that's full of romance

Welcome and Bienvenue! Today on homify we’re visiting an intriguing home in Indian Springs, Alabama with French Normandy style. This romantic architectural style comes from the Normandy province of France. Historically, people lived closely to their farms in this region. This gives the Normandy style homes a deeply rustic appeal and evokes a French Chateau.

Looking at the home from the exterior, it looks as if it’s taken from a storybook. Think of the Provincial town where Belle from Beauty and the Beast lived and you will be able to recall all that French Normandy style entails. Inside, we’ll see spacious interiors with a modern twist on the rustic style. Shall we start our tour now?