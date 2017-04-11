Your browser is out-of-date.

The French Normandy style house that's full of romance

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
Welcome and Bienvenue! Today on homify we’re visiting an intriguing home in Indian Springs, Alabama with French Normandy style. This romantic architectural style comes from the Normandy province of France. Historically, people lived closely to their farms in this region. This gives the Normandy style homes a deeply rustic appeal and evokes a French Chateau. 

Looking at the home from the exterior, it looks as if it’s taken from a storybook. Think of the Provincial town where Belle from Beauty and the Beast lived and you will be able to recall all that French Normandy style entails. Inside, we’ll see spacious interiors with a modern twist on the rustic style. Shall we start our tour now?

Courtyard

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Welcome to the courtyard of the home, where you can easily imagine a town square bustling with 18th-century townspeople. Common to the French Normandy style, this home has a steeply pitched wood shingle roof. Another excellent choice of a roof for a Normandy style home would be thatch. Rustic stone makes up part of the facade of the home in combination with stucco. A cheeky twist is a glazed extension that juts out from the room. It combines traditional panelled windows in a modern configuration.

Towers

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

One of the most endearing traits of a Normandy-style home is the tower structures they have. Many of these homes have a turret or tower attached that comes from the grain silos on a historic Normandy home. On this property, we see the archway that pays homage to the French Norman tower. Exterior doors are made of heavy wood. Ornate iron work and the wood doors add to the charm of the home, giving it an authentic look and feel.

Terrace

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Patios & Decks
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

A small terrace lets you enjoy the courtyard in style. Decorative brickwork surrounding the round window is characteristic of Normandy style, as are the slate tiles on the ground. Dormer windows also give the home a distinct rustic French style. Surrounded by trees and a well-manicured courtyard, this is an idyllic setting for a French Normandy home. Let’s take a look inside now and see how the interior designers and decorators at Christopher Architecture and Interiors brought together rustic with modern to create a charming home.

Living room

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

A neutral creamy colour palette washes over the living room, creating a tranquil setting. The fireplace at the centre of the room is delicate and subtle. Exposed wood beams in the ceiling bring the magic of the architecture to light. Elegant black furniture frames and accents the room while tall panelled windows brighten and inspire.

Entrance

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This blindingly bright entrance features a double height gallery space with a piano. The space is simply furnished to showcase the stunning staircase and bannisters. Curves in unexpected places create a foyer that’s visually appealing and true to Normandy style.

Cozy bedroom

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bedroom
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This rustic style bedroom feels warm and cozy thanks to the wood ceiling and massive fireplace. Shades of white and cream play up the natural beauty of the wood floors and ceiling. Tall windows with billowy curtains add romance to the room, while cushy chairs and soft surfaces fill the space sensually. To top the room off, an ornate chandelier brings the rustic style to heart.

Modern elegant bathroom

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bathroom
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Check out the bathroom where minimalist style is warmed up by rustic touches. Crown moulding, a delicate chandelier, and a distressed mirrored wall create a unique character for this bathroom. The freestanding bathtub looks elegant and sophisticated. The regal grey curtains can be drawn for privacy over the full windows.

Kitchen

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

We’re ending our tour in the kitchen where the rustic meets modern French Normandy style comes to a head. Wood beams in the ceiling and distressed cabinetry pay homage to the rustic French style. Otherwise, the kitchen seems highly modern. We love the marble tile look of the walls and the sense of demure style in this kitchen. 

Love rustic style homes? Check out our feature on a rustic farmhouse that shines with refined style.

A wild ranch-style house with a creekside yurt
What do you thinik ofthe rustic architecture?

