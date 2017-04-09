You won't feel blue in this quaint log house

How modern can a wooden house be? Today we are going to find out!
As we explore this home today, we will find out that it is all about combining modern technology with traditional comfort. You won't believe how gorgeous a wooden home can be.
Designed by AK Interior Design Group, you'll see how comfort and functionality collide with the right details and decor. You may even want to invest in your own interior designer after exploring this home!
Shall we take a look?
The facade of the house immediately catches our attention because of its striking blue colour. Through the use of wood and glazing, we can immediately see how tradition and modernity collide.
When it comes to traditional houses, we are used to seeing neutral tones that feature colourful accents in the form of shutters or flower beds. Here the colour is the dominant feature!
This is a great example of how a wooden house doesn't have to feature natural colours. It can be as unique and personalized as you like!
In the central part of the house, we come across a modern living room. Here the family can comfortably watch a movie or relax with their feet up.
You'll notice that a minimal amount of furniture has been used, creating more than enough space for the entire family. Each element in this room is functional and necessary, merging comfort and style.
The funky patterned rug is our favorite part of the room, introducing warm tones without overwhelming the environment.
Here we come across a modern kitchen where light wood dominates.
The stove has been mounted on the counter, below a large glass window. This allows for panoramic views of the surrounds and ensures that natural light flows in throughout the day.
The sink is built into another section of the counter tops, next to the coffee machine and microwave. The bright and natural wooden tones make this kitchen beautiful as well as stylish.
It is truly the heart of the home!
The wooden elements of the architecture have allowed for special coating in the bathroom, which means that the designers did not have to opt for ceramic wall tiles.
Here we we can see that the wooden walls create a very serene and tranquil bathroom environment, enveloping residents in warmth and homeliness.
The landscape around the house is also a very important element of the design of the house. For residents who love nature and want to spend as much time outdoors as possible, it is important the architecture and the nature that surrounds it work together in harmony. Remember that landscape architecture is not limited to flower beds, paving and lighting however.
It is very important to select the right plants and flowers for an outdoor space, taking into account weather patterns as well as the owners of the house. The atmosphere of the garden needs to enhance the home.
Have a look at these 16 easy DIY ways to create your dream garden!
In this sketch, we can see how a paved surface has been planned for around the entrance of the home as well as a stone fence. This will feature flowers for decor.
The designers have really taken into account every detail and possibility when it comes to this design.
If you love this wooden home, have a look at this article too: Woodworking: 10 projects that will make you yell wow!