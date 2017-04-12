Modern kitchens: 10 designs perfect for a family feast

The kitchen is the one room in the house where the family can meet for meals, cook together, help each other with homework or emails or just to relax with a steaming cup of herbal tea before bed.

This is why it is important that it is functional and equipped with all sorts of practical appliances. Yet, it should also be a comfortable and welcoming space where each family member can feel at ease and enjoy the pleasure of company from family and friends.

This is why we've put together 10 fantastic kitchen projects today, which will inspire and delight. We hope that by looking through them, you'll find some designs perfect for a family feast.

Let's take a look!