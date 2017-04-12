Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern kitchens: 10 designs perfect for a family feast

Leigh Leigh
Modern meets Edwardian., Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen
The kitchen is the one room in the house where the family can meet for meals, cook together, help each other with homework or emails or just to relax with a steaming cup of herbal tea before bed.

This is why it is important that it is functional and equipped with all sorts of practical appliances. Yet, it should also be a comfortable and welcoming space where each family member can feel at ease and enjoy the pleasure of company from family and friends.

This is why we've put together 10 fantastic kitchen projects today, which will inspire and delight. We hope that by looking through them, you'll find some designs perfect for a family feast.

Let's take a look!

1. The perfect environment

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Davonport

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

Wood is one of the best materials for a kitchen, because it helps to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. If you are concerned with too much wood stifling the environment, you can introduce wood in the form of a few select furniture pieces or simply the cabinets and drawers.

As we can see in this design, wood introduces a slightly rustic touch ensuring that the kitchen remains the heart of the home.

2. The linear kitchen

CASA 1101 by Harquitectes, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Kitchen
HARQUITECTES

HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES

If we have children, we know that the kitchen can be an environment fraught with danger – sharp angles, appliances, electrical outlets, detergents, to name just a few.

To prevent accidents, opt for a simple and minimalist style like we see in this design. The linear composition allows you to maintain a neat and tidy atmosphere, while allowing freedom of movement.

3. Elegance for all

Modern kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern kitchen White
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

If we want an elegant environment without sacrificing functionality, we should take inspiration from this project. Here we come across a modern and spacious kitchen where wood is mixed with more contemporary materials such as steel, glass and laminate. This creates a very chic and sophisticated environment. 

The kitchen island in the middle of the room is the cherry on top, creating the perfect area for relaxing and coming together.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.

4. Luxury and comfort for the whole family

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Kitchen
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

The kitchen of our dreams should be able to combine luxury and comfort. This minimalist design is a wonderful example of how this can be achieved.

5. Vintage style

ELEGANCE, Lamas vinílicas imitación madera y mineral, Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L. Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L. Kitchen
Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L.

Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L.
Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L.
Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L.

There is nothing more homely than a vintage-style kitchen. Here we can see how the refreshing white cabinets work in harmony with the wooden floors.

6. The ideal cooking spot

Harbour - Primavera Verano 2016, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración Kitchen Blue
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Sometimes it takes very little to make a cozy kitchen. A few cheerful decorations such as bright or patterned textiles can do the trick!

In this design, we can see how the gorgeous cushions and bright lampshades make for a very appealing environment.

7. A contemporary family kitchen

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Clean and spacious surfaces, a big refrigerator for storing groceries and modern appliances for convenience – what more could you need?

This is the ideal contemporary family kitchen!

8. Cabinets and pantries for families

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Here we can see how soft blue tones make for a delightful kitchen while the natural light that flows in through the large skylight enhances the entire space. 

Simple lines and a vase of fresh flowers can go a very long way!

9. Room for everyone

Dworek Mennonicki 1880 r , PROJEKT MB PROJEKT MB Kitchen
PROJEKT MB

PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

Perhaps you don't want to just use your kitchen for cooking. Maybe you want to relax with a book or chat to the chef on a comfortable set. 

So why not install a window bench like we see here for a cozy little spot?

10. A kitchen that expands

Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

This dynamic space features a very industrial chic look and feel. The different elements come together, creating a multi-functional kitchen that is just so useful – and trendy!

The retractable counters really allow this area to be utilized accordingly.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 12 kitchen mistakes we all make (and how to avoid them!)

5 Canadian dining rooms we'd love to dine in
Which kitchen would you choose for your family home?

