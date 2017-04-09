Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5: Inviting homes and woodland getaways

M. Martins M. Martins
Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Let's wrap up the week with the most read articles on homify Canada. We've got decor tips to create a welcoming foyer and a pair of homes that will make you want to leave the city. 

1. 12 entrance ideas that make your guests take note

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is often not very easy to find the perfect decor and design for an entrance. It must be functional, inviting and not scare your guests away. This is why today on homify, we have 12 creative ideas for your home to make a good first impression. From rustic flair to a more elegant and luxurious ambience, there is an entrance for every single one of you!

2. A Fabulous Forest Home To Spend Your Golden Years In

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

After living on a farm for decades, this retiree was ready to move into town to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Located on a Spokane, WA property surrounded by mature trees, the main functional rooms of this modern wooden home are located on the ground floor, designed for convenience as the retiree ages into the home. Being built on a small slope, the basement of the home receives plenty of sunlight and houses the guest rooms as well as a recreation room for the grandkids. This home, built by architects from Uptic Studios, is an excellent example of an architecturally stunning home that's been carefully conceived and customized in order to conform to the particular lifestyle of its inhabitants.

3. 6 ideas for a beautiful backyard patio or porch

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern Garden
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

Spring is here, and it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming barbecues and ballgames that will begin to fill the backyard on the weekends. If your veranda, terrace, sun deck, or porch needs an upgrade, you can get inspiration from these architects, who offer up designs that are both practical and beautiful, allowing you to maximize your enjoyment of your outdoor space!

4. The cozy house in the woods

homify Scandinavian style garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

We've all dreamed of having a beautiful home somewhere in the middle of a lush forest, a quiet place where we can easily escape the noise and the bustle of the city.

Designed by architects Meta Architectsthis home features plenty of living space and an atmosphere that is bright and open.

5. A classic single-family house with a modern touch

Musterhaus Poing Bavaria, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern houses
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Houses that boast a classic style always have an advantage in that they fit perfectly into their surrounds. They harmonize with nature or work well with other houses in the neighbourhood. They also always look elegant and contemporary. 

If a classic house is equipped with a contemporary design, with a generous layout and plenty of light, it can adapt flawlessly to the needs of the residents. 

Let's explore this one and see how lighting professionals LICHT-DESIGN SKAPETZE GMBH & CO. KG have managed to accentuate every element of this classic design.

10 inspiring ideas to help you build a unique family house

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks