Top 5: Inviting homes and woodland getaways

Let's wrap up the week with the most read articles on homify Canada. We've got decor tips to create a welcoming foyer and a pair of homes that will make you want to leave the city.
It is often not very easy to find the perfect decor and design for an entrance. It must be functional, inviting and not scare your guests away. This is why today on homify, we have 12 creative ideas for your home to make a good first impression. From rustic flair to a more elegant and luxurious ambience, there is an entrance for every single one of you!
After living on a farm for decades, this retiree was ready to move into town to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Located on a Spokane, WA property surrounded by mature trees, the main functional rooms of this modern wooden home are located on the ground floor, designed for convenience as the retiree ages into the home. Being built on a small slope, the basement of the home receives plenty of sunlight and houses the guest rooms as well as a recreation room for the grandkids. This home, built by architects from Uptic Studios, is an excellent example of an architecturally stunning home that's been carefully conceived and customized in order to conform to the particular lifestyle of its inhabitants.
Spring is here, and it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming barbecues and ballgames that will begin to fill the backyard on the weekends. If your veranda, terrace, sun deck, or porch needs an upgrade, you can get inspiration from these architects, who offer up designs that are both practical and beautiful, allowing you to maximize your enjoyment of your outdoor space!
We've all dreamed of having a beautiful home somewhere in the middle of a lush forest, a quiet place where we can easily escape the noise and the bustle of the city.
Designed by architects Meta Architects, this home features plenty of living space and an atmosphere that is bright and open.
Houses that boast a classic style always have an advantage in that they fit perfectly into their surrounds. They harmonize with nature or work well with other houses in the neighbourhood. They also always look elegant and contemporary.
If a classic house is equipped with a contemporary design, with a generous layout and plenty of light, it can adapt flawlessly to the needs of the residents.
Let's explore this one and see how lighting professionals LICHT-DESIGN SKAPETZE GMBH & CO. KG have managed to accentuate every element of this classic design.