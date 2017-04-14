Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Paint colours ideas for home decor

Justwords Justwords
Bolefloor y Curv8, Rochene Floors Rochene Floors Walls Wood
Loading admin actions …

The decor and design of a home is primarily defined by the color scheme before the other flourishes step in to create a certain kind of look, or adhere to a certain school of design. Colors can be used to completely transform a space with the right balance, hue, and dose of the same or a combination of hues as well. With the right colors in place, you can actually transform your home completely! Take a look at the seven shades that are apt for a home!

​1. Going Green

Flowers, Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH Walls
Klebefieber.de – Apalis GmbH

Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH
Klebefieber.de – Apalis GmbH
Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH

Start seeing green with this lush shade. Play with the range of colors that are available on the green wheel. You can take your pick from bottle green, travel towards leaf green and even get those sophisticated and earthy olive greens for your walls. Take green and pair it with fine Scandinavian furniture as well as a hint of gold with a textured wall and soft lighting. The effect will be wholesome and understated! Remember to keep plenty of white elements at hand and use art for a pop of contrast hues so that the look does not become too monotonous.

​2. Black Beauty

Limited Collection 2016, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Walls Grey
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

If you thought black was only an appropriate shade card staple for your wardrobe, then you are mistaken. Black can be used for many kinds of design statements in the home and the look will always have one defining element – a dramatic aura. So take black and bait it with striking reds, or go monochrome with plenty of white. Also, you can stencil gold patterns on to a wall for a luxurious and classic look too!

​3. Neutrals and Browns

Bolefloor y Curv8, Rochene Floors Rochene Floors Walls Wood
Rochene Floors

Rochene Floors
Rochene Floors
Rochene Floors

Many shades of brown form the color wheel of neutral shades, along with creams and muted hues like grey. So take your pick from these browns and layer your home with an unforgettable look and feel. Wood or stone tiles in brown with beige walls and cream upholstered wooden furniture will go a long in creating an elegant look.

​4. Versatile Grey

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Grey is one of the neutrals that many designers happen to love! Pair this hue with green, yellow, pink, black and even blue - any which way you will have a look that says elegant, charming and lots of fun! White furniture with grey walls is one of the best statements in the design world.

​5. The Color of Wood

Wohnhaus W. in Nüdlingen, Achtergarde + Welzel Architektur + Interior Design Achtergarde + Welzel Architektur + Interior Design Kitchen
Achtergarde + Welzel Architektur + Interior Design

Achtergarde + Welzel Architektur + Interior Design
Achtergarde + Welzel Architektur + Interior Design
Achtergarde + Welzel Architektur + Interior Design

You can use wood in tandem with many colors. You can create a trendy space with green, or layer it with white for a soothing, countryside look. Either which ways, you will have plenty of warm touches in your space with this shade.

​6. In the Pink of Design Health

wallpaper, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

U2
U2
U2

Pink is a very becoming color that many people do not really use. Use it with white or black for a soothing or dramatic look, respectively!

​7. Those Blues

wallpaper, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

U2
U2
U2

You can bring in blue to create an airy yet bright view for your home.

For more design ideas, take a look at -24 great (budget-friendly) home decor ideas

Scandinavian-style home decor: 10 rooms that get it right
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks