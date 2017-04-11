Your browser is out-of-date.

​6 Ways to elevate your home decor with black and white

homify Modern kitchen
In a world of vibrant and bold colors, a dramatic statement can be made with the help of just two basic shades – black and white. The monochrome trend is one that has taken the world of design – both fashion and decor – by storm. These two colors can be used in many different ways to make a statement that will stand out with the robust quality of black, tempered by the soothing white hues. So bring this color combination home today to make a statement like none other. Come and have a look at these six splendid ideas to make black and white the theme for your home!

1. Define the Elements with Black

In a predominantly white home with wood and an open vibe, you can easily bring in black to define the various decor elements that one can find around the home. The floor, the window frames, and other such details can be done up in black. You can also bring in black lamps and chairs for all the right monochrome accents in such a space.

​2. Black in the Living Room

The living room matches the black island of the kitchen with its accent pieces. The end tables, coffee table and low sling side board, all ensure that there is plenty of solid beauty in this space along with the soothing white walls and couches. Chrome appliances in the kitchen and a bright rug come in to create a wholesome look here.

​3. Do the Checkerboard

If you are looking to bring in a larger than life and classic look within your modern and urban quarters, then you need to take a look at this checkerboard style! The black and white diagonally placed tiles will ensure that you have an interesting look that literally lifts the grey and white corners of an otherwise neutral and modern scheme. You can even pair this with pops of color in terms of neon hued accents.

​4. Ornate Wrought Iron Good Looks

You can bring in a delicate and ornate feature like this wrought iron spiral staircase in a white room. The flooring can also be done up with black dots in the tiles so that there is a cohesive statement in place. The backdrop for the staircase can be done up in a neutral stone tiled wall like this one so that a little bit of grey is injected into the scheme.

​5. Pair it with Wood

Monochrome polka dots around a panel of wood will bring out the bright polish of the wood even as a timeless statement is created around it! Tie in these elements for a look that will never go out of style!

​6. In the Kitchen

The kitchen is a space where we like good looks with plenty of comfort. Bring in a black island with white countertops and walls to do just that! Chrome fittings will make it all look modern and sleek.

 For more design ideas, take a look at -10 stunning false ceiling designs

The French Normandy style house that's full of romance
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

