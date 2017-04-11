Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 low-budget kitchens that look expensive

Leigh Leigh
Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

From wall cladding to carefully selected accessories, from appliances to winning colour combinations – these are all features that can turn a small kitchen corner or a simple room into a beautiful kitchen. The best part? You don't have to find a big budget!

Today at homify, we are going to look at 7 projects that teach us just how we can achieve the wow effect on a shoestring.

You won't believe how many options there are available!

1. Focus on details

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Kitchen
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

You don't need a lot of furniture to create a stylish kitchen. 

The real strength of a savvy cooking area is the attention to detail. Choose colours and accessories that shine through in the form of functional elements such as lampshades or a blackboard on the wall.

What's more is that these can all be achieved on a tight budget!

2. Decorative tiles

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Tiles are suitable for any kitchen, whether it is small or big. You can opt for white and bright tiles or a contrasting colours.

In this design, we can see how the architects have chosen black and white honeycomb tiles, which add value to the entire environment.

3. Well-chosen colours

Необычная планировка квартиры с кухней нишей., Дизайн студия Марины Геба Дизайн студия Марины Геба Kitchen
Дизайн студия Марины Геба

Дизайн студия Марины Геба
Дизайн студия Марины Геба
Дизайн студия Марины Геба

How can you not be charmed by this U-shaped kitchenette, equipped with everything that you need in a simple and modern style?

The yellow touches are the cherry on top, contrasting beautifully with the grey and white colour palette.

4. Rediscovering decor

Apartamento RM, Flavia Sa Arquitetura Flavia Sa Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Flavia Sa Arquitetura

Flavia Sa Arquitetura
Flavia Sa Arquitetura
Flavia Sa Arquitetura

Colour is very in fashion in the moment when it comes to domestic environments. 

Here we come across a Mediterranean twist where decorative tiles enhance the wall between the bottom counters and top counters. The colours also match the red appliances.

This is a very special environment!

5. Simplicity of wood and white

Apartment - Via Crespi - Milano, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Kitchen
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

White and wood is always a winning combination, especially for those who enjoy a Scandinavian style.

With some carefully selected elements such as an elegant mirror and a pot plant, the result can be a flawless design.

6. Modernity in a few square feet

APPARTAMENTO 120MQ A MILANO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Modern houses
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

If you invest in contemporary furniture you can create a kitchen that looks very high quality.

Here we can see how a red wall emphasizes the modern look and feel, despite the limited space. This is a great tip!

7. Precious coatings

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

This kitchen is a wonderful example of how a sheet of wallpaper or some colourful yet cost-effective chairs can make for a very charming, energetic and tasteful kitchen.

Do you see how a little budget can go a long way?

Also have a look at these 6 tips for redecorating your kitchen.

8 pieces of furniture you have to avoid
Did you find this article helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks