7 low-budget kitchens that look expensive

From wall cladding to carefully selected accessories, from appliances to winning colour combinations – these are all features that can turn a small kitchen corner or a simple room into a beautiful kitchen. The best part? You don't have to find a big budget!
Today at homify, we are going to look at 7 projects that teach us just how we can achieve the wow effect on a shoestring.
You won't believe how many options there are available!
You don't need a lot of furniture to create a stylish kitchen.
The real strength of a savvy cooking area is the attention to detail. Choose colours and accessories that shine through in the form of functional elements such as lampshades or a blackboard on the wall.
What's more is that these can all be achieved on a tight budget!
Tiles are suitable for any kitchen, whether it is small or big. You can opt for white and bright tiles or a contrasting colours.
In this design, we can see how the architects have chosen black and white honeycomb tiles, which add value to the entire environment.
How can you not be charmed by this U-shaped kitchenette, equipped with everything that you need in a simple and modern style?
The yellow touches are the cherry on top, contrasting beautifully with the grey and white colour palette.
Colour is very in fashion in the moment when it comes to domestic environments.
Here we come across a Mediterranean twist where decorative tiles enhance the wall between the bottom counters and top counters. The colours also match the red appliances.
This is a very special environment!
White and wood is always a winning combination, especially for those who enjoy a Scandinavian style.
With some carefully selected elements such as an elegant mirror and a pot plant, the result can be a flawless design.
If you invest in contemporary furniture you can create a kitchen that looks very high quality.
Here we can see how a red wall emphasizes the modern look and feel, despite the limited space. This is a great tip!
This kitchen is a wonderful example of how a sheet of wallpaper or some colourful yet cost-effective chairs can make for a very charming, energetic and tasteful kitchen.
Do you see how a little budget can go a long way?
