The suburban house with cool contemporary decor

This project, by GRID ARCHITEKTUR + DESIGN, is going to change your perception of wooden homes forever.
These architects and designers have taken the concept of a traditional wooden home and merged it with a modern, trendy and industrial chic look and feel.
By utilizing wood with other colours, textures and materials the result is a very sophisticated and elegant home that would suit any tastes!
You'll also see how the contemporary furniture makes for a very cozy and stylish interior design.
Shall we take a look?
In this image, we can see how the designers have gone for a wooden home that features vertical slats throughout. However, on closer inspection we can see that it is only the upper levels that feature a wooden facade. The bottom floor features smooth, grey plastered walls.
The second storey spills out onto a spacious balcony, while large glass windows and doors allow for panoramic views of the surrounds as well as a connection between the garden and in the interior space.
The roof features large skylights, allowing sunlight to flow into the home.
Don't you love the little staircase, that connects the second-floor balcony with the garden?
At the back of the house, we can see how the designers have worked with the property, integrating the architecture into the environment. Spreading over three levels, this home is spacious and expansive, yet it doesn't overwhelm the property. This is because the designers have ensures that it fits neatly into the slopes.
In this image, we can also see how the grey walls complement the wooden facade, making for a very earthy, warm and appealing exterior look and feel. The windows break up the materials while the dark grey roof neatly packages the modern home below it.
If we head inside the home, we come across the same colour palette. Grey, wood and black feature throughout, enveloping family, friends and visitors in warmth and charm.
The home features an open plan design, creating a wonderful sense of fluidity and space throughout. The living room is made up of leather sofas with pastel yellow cushions as well as a cozy rug. A wooden chest adds a functional and homely touch.
On the dark wall, we come across a display of horns, which brings a very refreshing and unique element to the room. It also gives us a little glimpse into the style of the family who lives here!
In this image, we can see how the living room opens up onto the kitchen and dining room, although partially separated by a wall.
A wooden staircase with floating stairs leads onto the next level, showing how functionality and decor can work hand in hand. The floating staircase is flawless in its utilization of space and its eye-catching design.
We can also see how the designers have used a carefully selected piece of artwork to introduce personality into the home, along with some vintage furniture.
Here we get a clear sense of tradition and modernity working in harmony with one another.
In the bedroom, we come across smart storage solutions where vertical space has been completely utilized. A set of shelves extends all the way up the wall and above the large glass windows. This is a great tip, especially for a small space!
The large glass windows allow sunlight to flow into the bedroom along with fresh air. It also allows for panoramic views of the surrounds.
The neutral tones and cozy furniture turns this bedroom into a haven of comfort and warmth.
This house is a wonderful example of how modern architecture is making the most of traditional concepts.