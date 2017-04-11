The suburban house with cool contemporary decor

This project, by GRID ARCHITEKTUR + DESIGN, is going to change your perception of wooden homes forever.

These architects and designers have taken the concept of a traditional wooden home and merged it with a modern, trendy and industrial chic look and feel.

By utilizing wood with other colours, textures and materials the result is a very sophisticated and elegant home that would suit any tastes!

You'll also see how the contemporary furniture makes for a very cozy and stylish interior design.

Shall we take a look?