A two-storey house built on a slope (+plans)

Justwords Justwords
Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The hills and their homes have a charm of their own. This home is set on a slope, with tall pines all around it. The architects from Architect Stefan Toifl in Hollabrunn have done a wonderful job of placement and design for this well structured and linear home. The home is built on two levels with wood and glass playing the starring roles. White walls and plenty of greenery make this a wholesome space even deep in the woods. Take a look at this home to know more!

​Neat Linear Facade

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern houses
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

The facade of the home blends in even as it stands out. It blends in thanks to soothing white lower floor which is well concealed by the trees around it, and also thanks to the wooden elements that clads the top floor. Yet, it stands out because of the linear beauty of the planks and pillars that line the surface of the structure. There is plenty of privacy in this space thanks to the tall trees surrounding it.

​A Wooden Family Home

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern houses
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

As one approaches the home, the neat lines and the wooden elements can be seen more closely. Along with these touches, the designers have also tied in many other elements like sit outs and plenty of grassy area for the children to play in, and the adults to lounge around in.

Defining Elements

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern terrace
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Black steps in to define the space in a more robust manner. The black iron frames for the door as well as well as the glass sliding doors and lighting ensure that the space has a neat outline in design terms. This patio is a well shaded one thanks to the pillars that hold up the roof and its simple wooden planks.

​Terrace Areas

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern terrace
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

You can easily lounge around on the terraces that wrap the home with their snug wooden presence. The simple slats for the railing and the flat bar on top have space between them so that you can play peekaboo with the rising and setting sun! The reflective glass surfaces also add a rich appeal to the space.

Simple Wooden beauty in the Dining Room

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern kitchen
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Once you enter the home, you are greeter by simple wooden furniture and flooring. This dining nook has been done up with glass walls and a trellis like back for the bench.

​Black in the Living Room

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern living room
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

The living room has a modern black couch with red pillows for a striking look.

Utilitarian Kitchen

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern kitchen
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

The kitchen has simple chrome fittings in its wooden environs.

Floor Plan

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern houses
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

The floor plan shows an open layout on the ground floor and the rooms on top, aligned to a side.

Nestled in a Nook

Einfamilienhaus am Hang, Architekt Stefan Toifl Architekt Stefan Toifl Modern houses
Architekt Stefan Toifl

Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl
Architekt Stefan Toifl

This drawing of the home shows how it is nestled on one side of the hill with the slope as its robust privacy partner. The tall trees have been kept in perspective so as to design the space in a way that keeps the levels at par with the varying height of the trees.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

