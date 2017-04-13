10 kitchens that blend modern and classic decor beautifully

The kitchen is essential to the balance of the house and the residents who live in the house. It is so much more than a space for cooking! It is an area where we pour love into dishes, teach each other new recipes and traditions and share cups of tea and coffee over stories about the day. This is why a kitchen should reflect personality and charm. It should be a place that is not only comfortable but inspiring too!

A kitchen should also be well-equipped with tools and accessories, without compromising on the visual appeal. Functional items should be used to bring style and charm into the environment.

What's more is that you can mix styles in the kitchen, opting for classic and modern or rustic and traditional – whatever you prefer!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 10 kitchens that balance modern and classic, showing you just how many options exist! You won't believe how beautiful a mix of styles can look…