17 decor ideas to make your bedroom comfortably cozy

Leigh Leigh
Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
The bedroom is the most intimate and private places in the house. It's where we end off each day, surrendering to our dreams and to rest. The room around us is the last thing we will see before we go to bed and the first thing that we will see when we wake up in the morning. Considering that we spend a third of our lives sleeping, we may as well be doing it in a cozy and warm spot!

The most important element in the bedroom is the bed. It should be comfortable and cozy! Next you need to make sure that the combination of fabrics, furniture and cushions all work together to create a pleasant and appealing environment.

Today, we've put together 17 images to show you a variety of ways that you can make your bedroom more cozy than it already is. Follow us and discover the perfect bedroom!

1. Romance in large doses

Residência Condomínio South Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

The details of this bedroom show great care when it comes to furnishings. The fabrics chosen as well as the furniture create a sense of softness and tranquility. This is a room you can only have good dreams in!

2. Pastel tones

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Colour is very important when it comes to the bedroom. The colour you choose will result in how you feel when you are in your bedroom.

Have a look at how colours influence the bedroom.

3. Wallpaper as the star

Apartamento Bairro Funcionários, Rosangela C Brandão Interiores Rosangela C Brandão Interiores Classic style bedroom
Rosangela C Brandão Interiores

Rosangela C Brandão Interiores
Rosangela C Brandão Interiores
Rosangela C Brandão Interiores

When you want to decorate the bedroom, focus on one element as the protagonist. In this case, the wallpaper serves this purpose, working in harmony with the linen and cushions.

4. Blue sky

Apartamento Colorido - Antes e Depois, Brunete Fraccaroli Arquitetura e Interiores Brunete Fraccaroli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Brunete Fraccaroli Arquitetura e Interiores

Brunete Fraccaroli Arquitetura e Interiores
Brunete Fraccaroli Arquitetura e Interiores
Brunete Fraccaroli Arquitetura e Interiores

Experts claim that blue is one of the most relaxing colours. Include it in your bedroom and you'll feel like you're outside every time you go to sleep.

5. Striped

Penthouse Riviera de Sao Lourenço, Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Tropical style bedroom
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

Patterned fabrics or striped wallpaper can help us achieve peace of mind. Include them in your bedroom and you'll feel worry-free every time you step foot inside the bedroom.

6. Allow functionality and style to work together

Mirante House, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Mirante House

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Especially if your bedroom is small, it's important that you use functional items such as cushions, curtains and side tables to bring style and personality into your room. 

Let your personality shine through!

7. Striking colours

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style bedroom
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

With a combination of intense colours, you can create a very friendly atmosphere in the bedroom. Do you see how they create positive energy?

8. Ethnic touch

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style bedroom OSB
Cabana Arquitetos

Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos

Add a unique, rustic or eclectic element to your bedroom and allow it to transport you to a whole new world. 

9. Postcards from Asia

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style bedroom
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

Light colours and natural elements such as wood are the best solution when it comes to sleeping well.

10. Sleeping with sophistication

Apartamento AS, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Modern style bedroom
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

For those who like to a little bit of luxury while sleeping, adding some gold touches to your bedroom. Class and sophistication collide!

11. Bedroom art

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

If you love art, the bedroom is a good place to put it on display. Paintings, drawings or hand-painted fabric can bring that extra special something to your resting room.

12. Geometrics

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style bedroom
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Playing with geometry is a great way to furnish the bedroom. The headboard in this design, for example, is an element that attracts attention and adds clean lines and unique shapes to the space.

13. Lighting

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern style bedroom Textile Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

Lighting is a powerful ally and can create a very special atmosphere. Use lights embedded in the ceiling to create a warm and cozy environment. 

Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas.

14. Rustic dreams

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

The authenticity and freshness of a rustic bedroom make it that much easier to rest. They can transport us to a simpler time, taking us straight off to sleep.

15. Simplicity and elegance

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

Choosing dark colours for a bedroom can make for a very elegant and understated environment. When combined well, dark colours can really introduce personality to an environment.

16. Taste for crafts

Remodelación de dormitorio, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Eclectic style bedroom
Estudio 17.30

Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30

If you consider yourself and artist, let your work shine in your bedroom!

17. Waking up in the sunlight

ORIENT EXPRESS, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Eclectic style bedroom
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

To start your day off with positive energy, wake up in an environment that conveys cheerfulness. Vibrant colours such as yellow can make for a wonderful environment.

Also have a look at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

