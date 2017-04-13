17 decor ideas to make your bedroom comfortably cozy

The bedroom is the most intimate and private places in the house. It's where we end off each day, surrendering to our dreams and to rest. The room around us is the last thing we will see before we go to bed and the first thing that we will see when we wake up in the morning. Considering that we spend a third of our lives sleeping, we may as well be doing it in a cozy and warm spot!

The most important element in the bedroom is the bed. It should be comfortable and cozy! Next you need to make sure that the combination of fabrics, furniture and cushions all work together to create a pleasant and appealing environment.

Today, we've put together 17 images to show you a variety of ways that you can make your bedroom more cozy than it already is. Follow us and discover the perfect bedroom!