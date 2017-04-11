This ultramodern house blends style and comfort beautifully

Sometimes, sober hues and trendy designs are all you need to make a home stand out from its neighbours. And that’s what has happened with this comfy Polish property surrounded by manicured gardens. Soothing and different shades of white and grey create layered environments in each room, with sleek and elegant designs ensuring attractiveness. Wooden elements appear here and there to offer warmth, while fashionable fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms express the owners’ love for all things stylish. Tasteful artificial lighting coupled with the presence of large glass windows keeps the house bright and cheerful at all times. Read on to know more about this splendid creation by the architects at HomeKoncept Projekty Domow Nowoczesnych.