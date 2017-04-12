6 easy ways to make your home more fun and welcoming

Does your home feel like the last place you want to be? Or maybe you feel something is missing despite the presence of expensive furniture and accessories? Then it’s time to make smart and interesting changes to the interiors! It can be through the introduction of beautiful colours, exciting textures, some vintage touches, handmade items or even stylish wooden furniture. Just make sure that your home is comfortable after the changes and expresses your taste and personality in an elegant way. Sometimes, just the right combination of materials, colours and lighting can do the trick. So take a look at the 6 clever ideas we have to jazz up your abode.
A warm colour palette involving oranges or rusts can make your home instantly welcoming and soothing. If you want a softer look, you can use pastel pink as well or combine it with orange. Different shades of yellow ranging from sunny to ochre to gold can make your interiors warm, bright and cheerful. Green, teal, pastel blue are great options if you are looking for a cool and serene palette on the other hand. Remember not to overdo it with colours. Even small accents like colourful cushions, or a single pink or yellow couch, or maybe a cabinet with orange doors can do wonders! Take a cue from this living room rendered by the interior designers and decorators at 99chairs.
Wooden furniture can make even the most austere of spaces cosy and warm in seconds. As a natural material, its design can range from rustic to traditional, vintage, modern and even minimalistic, depending on the style you prefer. You can also mix wooden furniture pieces with old ladders, cane chairs, wicker baskets, rope lamps and cotton upholstery for a comfy ambience.
Proper lighting is as essential for a home to look attractive as furniture. Don’t choose over-bright lights. Stick to those which are more natural and soothing, and keep an eye out for dim lights in the living room or bedroom, where you might want a different mood in the evening. Besides down-lights and indirect lighting that have become very popular nowadays, you can also pick some pendant lamps or floor lamps in pretty shapes. Materials like paper or felt for lamps will ensure a more natural feel. Also remember to decorate with candles which can be lit to create a romantic or magical atmosphere any time.
Old or vintage items can add personality to your home, whether it’s just a single piece or an entire furniture set. Furniture pieces from the same period, especially 50s or 70s can also be mixed and matched for an interesting effect. Pick from old-fashioned cupboards, chairs with thin legs, or iconic fridges. To complete the look, go for wallpapers with large floral, retro or graphic prints and plants with large leaves or cacti in terracotta pots.
Not too keen to bring in bold colours into your home? Then stick with a sober and neutral palette as shown here, but mix different textures to avoid dullness. For instance, you can pair sofas with cotton upholstery with a woollen rug and wooden coffee table. If the furniture is in a light tone, install wall claddings in a darker hue to lend visual depth and layers. Textured wall claddings or engravings on the wall can be a fashionable idea too. play around with shapes and lines as well.
Artwork whether made by you or a friend can lend a very original and personal touch to your interiors. You can also buy paintings in which the brushstrokes and textures of colours are easily visible. Set them against a wall and leave them unframed for a casual appeal. Souvenirs from different parts of the world can also be displayed in an open shelf or glass cabinet to fill your home with character.
