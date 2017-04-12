This energy-saving house packs a stylish punch

With an area of 925 square feet at its disposal, Ralf II G1 ENERGO PLUS is a small yet impressive property in Poland. Equipped with a modern energy-saving system, solar panels and heat pump ventilation, this house keeps utility bills low and the residents comfortable. Large glass windows connect the interiors with the surrounding greenery besides bringing in tons of sunlight. The colour palette both on the outside and inside is soothing and neutral, while wood appears here and there for warmth. Trendy furniture and stylish lighting make the interiors very attractive. Let’s take a closer look now at this creation by the architects at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag.
A traditional sloping roof without eaves makes this house appear modern and open. Light grey shades pair with white for an elegant look, while wooden panelling around the entrance and on the right side of the porch lends warmth. The base is stone-clad and so is the wall to the right of the entrance. Subtle rustic touch!
Wooden flooring and a wooden wall holding the sleek TV unit make this living room comfy and snug. Whites and greys dominate the space through the trendy couch, stylish coffee tables and an armchair near the kitchen. Note how this open plan layout makes the interior expansive and airy. Splashes of bright yellow and a shiny chrome lamp add colour to this space.
Fashionable red chairs lend spunk to this open kitchen, while a cutting-edge fireplace ensures warmth. From here, you can see how a large glass window connects the living area with the outdoors, while the wooden wall holding the TV maintains privacy for the bedrooms and bathrooms on the other side.
Manicured lawns, beautiful hedges and some tall trees make for a refreshing setting in the backyard. The terrace is large enough for sunbathing, relaxing and chatting with friends. Solar panels have been lined up on the roof so that the sun’s energy can be effectively captured.
