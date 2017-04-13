11 beautiful bathrooms awash with decor ideas

We have come a long way from days when bathrooms were gloomy cramped spaces to bathe quickly and get ready for the day. Now they are sanctuaries for exhausted souls who want to wash away their worries in style! Modern bathrooms are increasingly becoming aesthetic and very comfortable spaces where you can take a long hot bath or refreshing shower to replenish your energy and motivation. So, whether you are designing a new bathroom or renovating an old one, these 11 creations here can inspire you in countless ways. Take cues from their designs, materials, colours and lighting to make your own bathroom wonderful.