Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 beautiful bathrooms awash with decor ideas

Justwords Justwords
Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

We have come a long way from days when bathrooms were gloomy cramped spaces to bathe quickly and get ready for the day. Now they are sanctuaries for exhausted souls who want to wash away their worries in style! Modern bathrooms are increasingly becoming aesthetic and very comfortable spaces where you can take a long hot bath or refreshing shower to replenish your energy and motivation. So, whether you are designing a new bathroom or renovating an old one, these 11 creations here can inspire you in countless ways. Take cues from their designs, materials, colours and lighting to make your own bathroom wonderful.

1. Narrow but stunning

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern bathroom
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

The interior architects at Kabaz have designed this narrow bathroom in a very creative manner so that it looks luxurious. Clever use of glass and mirror along with windows gives this space an expansive, bright and airy look. Mosaic wall cladding lends extra elegance to the shower area and washbasin, while niches above the sink help in organising towels and toiletries.

2. Smart ideas

Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou BathroomBathtubs & showers
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

Soothing hues like white, light grey and light-hued wood make this small bathroom appear spacious and bright. The large mirror helps too, while the half wall between the shower and WC ensure privacy. Pretty potted greens lend a refreshing touch.

3. Lavish shower enclosure

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are someone who prefers showers to baths, then a large walk-in shower can cater to your needs comfortably. They are cheaper and more sensible than baths as well.

4. When wood is the star

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Generous use of wood in the form of cladding for the floor and walls can make a bathroom very cosy and warm, as shown here. It must be treated though, to prevent moisture from seeping in.

5. Magic with candles

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Sometimes, it is not necessary to overtly accessorise bathrooms to enhance their beauty. You can simply bring in some beautiful candles to make the bathing experience magical and romantic. The pink indirect lighting in the shower is also stunning.

6. Rustic charm

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Untreated natural wood lends oodles of rustic charm and earthiness to this bathroom. Its rugged and original appearance beautifully contrasts the smooth walls and modern sanitary fixtures.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Refreshingly white

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

This sparkling white and bright bathroom is a blend of spotless tiles, modern sanitary wares, a large mirror and powerful lights. Potted greens add a dash of freshness here.

8. Antique touch

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Modern bathroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

An undoubtedly antique wooden sink unit lends a whole lot of character to this otherwise modern bathroom. The neat white railway tiles on the walls, the mirror, the trendy fixtures and the frosted glass partition all look special against this vintage piece.

9. Chessboard floor

Fotografia wnętrz - portfolio, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Scandinavian style bathroom
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Chessboard flooring can make your bathroom look elegant, luxurious and timeless. The walls are clad with glossy black and white railway tiles to complement the floor, and the sanitary fixtures follow the same rule too.

10. The hotel experience

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

Rendered in white and grey, this spacious bathroom mimics what you usually find in lavish hotels. Two unique mirrors, two stylish sinks, fashionable golden lamps and neatly organised towels make this space extremely attractive. The wall on the left features steel racks for toiletries and hooks for bathrobes.

11. On a positive note

Family Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Neat and stylish sanitary fixtures, simple lines, calm white and grey tones and lavish use of glass and mirror make this bathroom dreamy and happy. The curvy tub gets flooded with sunlight, while golden indirect lighting livens up the sinks. The rug with its positive message cannot be missed!   

Here’s another story - 10 bathroom designs that will get you to turf your tub

Gardening: What Your Favourite Flowers Say About Your Personality
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks